AirAsia Berhad : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 Period

From Jakarta to Pontianak: Effective 6th December 2021, fully vaccinated guests may travel to Pontianak using Antigen test results with a validity of maximum 1x24 hours. However, for the period of 24th December to 2nd January 2021, only PCR results of maximum 3x24 hours are accepted.

Guests are advised to adhere to the following:

Covid-19 Test must be taken at official health facilities that are listed here and guests must ensure that their test results are already available at the Peduli Lindungi mobile application prior to departure.

Present vaccination certificate through Peduli Lindungi app.

Fill out an electronic health awareness card (e-HAC) through Peduli Lindungi app prior to departure.

Travelers under the age of 12 (twelve) years must be accompanied by their parents/family as evidenced by a Family Card, and fulfill the requirements for the Covid-19 test.

The obligation to show a vaccine card is excluded for: Travelers under 12 (twelve) years old Travelers with special health conditions or comorbid diseases that cause travelers unable to receive vaccines, with the condition that they must attach a doctor's certificate from a Government Hospital stating that the person concerned has not and/or cannot take the Covid-19 vaccination.





TO INDONESIA

In accordance with the Revised Circular Letter of the Covid-19 Task Number 23 Year 2021 and its addendum, travelers entering Indonesia are required to adhere to the following:

Entry Permit and Visa

International travelers with the status of Indonesian Citizens (WNI) from abroad are allowed to enter Indonesia while still following the strict health protocols set by the Government. Entry for Foreign Citizens (WNA) is temporarily prohibited, either directly or in transit from a foreign country, for those who have stayed in and/or visited within 14 (fourteen) days the country/region with the following criteria: a. Countries/territories that have confirmed community transmission of new variants of SARS-CoV2 B.1.1.529: South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong; and b. Countries/territories that are geographically close to countries with significant community transmission of new variant B.1.1529: Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho The prohibition on entering the territory of Indonesia, either directly or in transit in a foreign country, remains in effect for international travelers with the status of Foreign Citizens (WNA) except those who meet the following criteria:

Does not have a history of travel and/or stay within 14 (fourteen) days from the country/region as referred to in number 2;

Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights Number 34 of 2021 concerning the Granting of Immigration Visas and Stay Permits in the Period of Handling the Spread of CoronaVirus Disease 2019 and National Economic Recovery, namely: Holders of diplomatic visas, service visas and visit visas; Holders of diplomatic residence permits and official residence permits; Holders of limited stay permits (KITAS) and permanent residence permits (KITAP); Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (KPP APEC) Businessman Travel Card Holders; and The crew of the conveyance that comes with the conveyance.

In accordance with the bilateral Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA) agreement scheme; and/or

Obtain special consideration/permission in writing from the Ministry/Agency.

PeduliLindungi Mobile Application

All International Travelers, both Indonesian Citizens (WNI) and Foreign Citizens (WNA) are required to:

Use the PeduliLindung application for international travel to enter the territory of Indonesia; Fill out the International e-HAC through the PeduliLindung application or manually at the departure airport (Country of Origin).

Covid-19 test Results

All international travelers must have negative RT-PCR test results of which samples are taken within a maximum period of 3 x 24 hours before departure from the country of origin.

Vaccination card or certificate

All international travelers must have a vaccination card or certificate (physical or digital) that shows the traveler has received the full dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 (fourteen) days before departure with the following conditions:

In the event that Indonesian citizens have not received the vaccine abroad, they will be vaccinated at the quarantine place upon arrival in Indonesia after the second RT-PCR examination is carried out with negative results; Foreigners are required to present a vaccination card or certificate (physical or digital) of having received a full dose of COVID-19 vaccine; In the event that the foreigner has not received the vaccine abroad, he will be vaccinated at the quarantine place upon arrival in Indonesia after the second RT-PCR examination with a negative result is carried out, with the following conditions: Foreigners aged 12 - 17 years;

Holders of diplomatic residence permits and official residence permits; and/or

Holders of a limited stay permit card (KITAS) and a permanent residence permit card (KITAP) Foreigners who are already in Indonesia and will travel, both domestically and internationally, are required to be vaccinated through a program or mutual cooperation scheme in accordance with statutory regulations; The obligation to present a COVID-19 vaccination card or certificate (physical or digital) is excluded for: Foreigners who hold diplomatic visas and service visas related to official/state visits of foreign officials at ministerial level and above and foreigners who enter Indonesia under the Travel Corridor Arrangement scheme, according to the principle of reciprocity while still implementing strict health protocols;

Foreigners who have not been vaccinated and intend to travel domestically and continue with the aim of taking international flights out of the Republic of Indonesia are allowed not to show their COVID-19 vaccination card/certificate as long as they do not leave the airport area during transit waiting for the international flight, provided that the traveler: has been permitted by the local Port Health Office to carry out domestic trips with the aim of being able to continue their flights out of Indonesia; and shows the schedule of flight tickets outside Indonesia for direct transit from the city of departure to the international airport in the territory of the Republic of Indonesia with the final destination to the destination country.

International travelers under 18 years of age; and

International travelers with special health conditions or comorbid diseases that prevent them from receiving vaccines, with the condition that they must attach a doctor's certificate from the Government Hospital of the country of departure stating that the person concerned has not and/or is unable to take the COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccination card or certificate (physical or digital) of having received the full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must be written in English, in addition to the language of the country of origin.



Quarantine

International travelers must undergo another test upon arrival and are required to undergo quarantine for a period of 10 x 24 hours. Indonesian citizens originating from the country/region as mentioned in point number 2 (Entry Permit and Visa section) can still enter Indonesia by taking an RT-PCR test upon arrival and are required to undergo 14 x 24 hour. Here are the conditions:

For Indonesian citizens, namely Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI); Students; or Government Employees returning from overseas official trips, quarantine costs will be borne by the government. For Indonesian citizens other than those mentioned above, and for foreigners, including foreign diplomats, other than the heads of foreign representatives and the families of the heads of foreign representatives will undergo quarantine in quarantine accommodations. For Indonesians and foreigners, second RT-PCR test will be carried out with the following arrangement: On the 9th day of quarantine for those under the 10 x 24 hours period.

On the 13th day of quarantine for those under the 14 x 24 hours period. If the test result is positive, then treatment is carried out in a centralized isolation facility for people without symptoms and people with mild symptoms and a referral hospital for people with moderate and severe symptoms, for Indonesian citizens at the expense of the government and for foreigners at costs entirely borne independently.

Entry Point

Entry points for international travelers are:

Soekarno Hatta Airport (CGK) in Tangerang near Jakarta and Sam Ratulangi Airport (MDC) in Manado are the only entry points for international travelers for Indonesian citizens and foreigners with purposes other than tourism; I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport (DPS) in Bali, Hang Nadim Airport (BTH) in Batam, and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport (TNJ) in Tanjung Pinang are the only entry points for international travelers for foreigners with tourism purposes.

Additional Requirements for Foreigners Traveling for Tourism Purposes

International Travelers with the status of Foreign Citizens (WNA) with the purpose of traveling for tourism are required to attach:

Short Visit Visa or other entry permits in accordance with applicable laws and regulations; Proof of ownership of health insurance with a minimum coverage value of USD 100,000 which includes financing for handling COVID-19; and Proof of booking confirmation and payment (booking) for accommodation from the accommodation provider while staying in Indonesia.



NOTICE FROM THE DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF CUSTOM & EXCISE, MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA

Indonesian and foreigner carrying cellular telecommunication device (mobile phone, tablet, etc) purchased from outside of Indonesia are advised to register the device's IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number at origin country before departure to Indonesia through https://www.beacukai.go.id/register-imei.html.

UPDATE ON ENTRY REQUIREMENT

Destination: MALAYSIA

For guests departing from Indonesia to Malaysia, please contact the Malaysian Royal Embassy in Jakarta to get complete information on entry requirements.

Download and activate 'MySejahtera' mobile application (App Store | Play Store).

FLIGHT SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Your health and safety is always our top priority. To ensure that the highest standards of safety and hygiene are maintained at all times, here are some of the safety measures AirAsia is taking on the ground and in the air:

Wear a face mask at all times All guests are required to bring and wear their own facemasks (covering mouth and nose) before, during and after the flight, including during check in and bag collection. Guests without a mask will be denied boarding. Only 3-ply cloth face masks or medical masks are allowed.

Temperature screening Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates. Cabin crew will also go through temperature checks after every shift.

Social distancing Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks. And another safety precaution will be alternate check-in counters to ensure sufficient distance, and we are also working to have contactless check-in processes as well.

Web or mobile check-in and early arrival at the airport Web or mobile check-in to reduce surface and physical contact in check-in and boarding processes. In addition, please arrive early at the airport - preferably 3 hours before departure - to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place. Check-in kiosks and manual check in counters are still available.

Cabin baggage policy

We have updated our cabin baggage policy. Effective 7 July 2020, guests are allowed two (2) pieces of cabin baggage not exceeding a total of 7kg in weight.

Guests will be able to carry one (1) cabin bag not exceeding the dimensions of 56cm (H) x 36cm (W) x 23cm (D) or maximum linear of 115cm and that fits in the overhead storage compartment in the aircraft cabin, AND one (1) laptop bag or one (1) small bag not exceeding the dimensions of 40cm (H) x 30cm (W) x 23cm (D) or maximum linear of 80cm and that fits under the seat in front of you. More details are available here.

Luggage with more than the permitted cabin baggage limits must be checked in.

Pre-book your hot meals online Inflight hot meals are not available for purchase onboard. You can pre-book your meals by logging into My Bookings at least 24 hours before your flight departure time. Guests are not allowed to eat or drink on flights with duration of 2 hours or below except for medication purposes.

Aircraft cleaning All of our aircraft go through regular disinfection procedures, which have been ramped up and enhanced in light of what we're facing right now. The cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting products that we use to clean our aircraft are all approved by the Public Health Authority as well as the aircraft manufacturer, which is Airbus in our case. All of our aircraft use HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arresters) aircraft filtration system which filters 99.9% of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria.

SERVICE RECOVERY OPTIONS

AirAsia guests whose flights are cancelled, can now take advantage of an extended Credit Account validity period of up to 730 days (2 years), on top of an unlimited flight change option with the following provisions:

Unlimited flight change: Change to any new travel date before 30 November 2021 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest's AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

VOLUNTARY FLIGHT CHANGE

Guests whose flights are still operating as scheduled but want to voluntarily change their flights please follow the steps on how you can change your flight yourself on the following page: https://www.airasia.com/aa/campaign/en/gb/no-flight-change-fee.html

*Terms and conditions applied.