Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : Over 90% of AirAsia Philippines guests express confidence to fly with fully vaccinated crew

08/04/2021 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, 04 August 2021 - In a strong show of confidence towards the airline's efforts in ensuring safety and wellbeing of its guests and employees, a sweeping majority majority of AirAsia Philippines guests polled in a recent survey said they are now more confident to travel knowing that the ground staff and flight crew they are interacting with, before and during their flights are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a survey conducted by AirAsia Philippines from July 23, 24, 27 and 28 to 1,600 guests flying out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 to destinations like Bohol, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu and Davao, 1,463 or 91.4%of the guests answered yes on the question, 'Does having a fully vaccinated crew add confidence to your flight?' Only 132 or 8.6% of the passengers answered no, and have raised concerns about other unvaccinated passengers during their flight.

As of August 2, 2021, 67% of the 1,500 Filipino Allstars have received their COVID-19 shots. With the threats of the Delta variant, AirAsia Philippines is proactively campaigning to inoculate its entire workforce within the year.

Meanwhile, 729 guests or 45.5% claimed to have been vaccinated; 410 of whom were fully vaccinated or are travelling two weeks after receiving their second dose; 190 received their first dose; and 120 claimed to have gotten their second dose.

On the other hand, 868 passengers or 54.2% have yet to receive their vaccine while 0.3% of the passengers are not yet eligible for vaccination as they are minors.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'We are very pleased that our efforts of inoculating the whole AirAsia Philippines organization has gained the confidence among guests to travel again. Also, the survey results on the number of inoculated guests are very encouraging. Meaning everyone is keen on taking the shot. Soon, we expect to mount a fully vaccinated flight composed of crew and guests who have been fully vaccinated.'

While vaccination in the National Capital Region remained on top of the priority list of local government units, its roll-out is still greatly dependent on the arrival of vaccine supplies. Latest figures indicate that 17,455,470 vaccine doses have been delivered to the country since February 2021.

When it comes to the use of vaccination cards, 1,256 or 78.5% of the guests said that such should be considered in lieu of testing requirements such as RT PCR and Antigen tests. However, 342 passengers do not believe that vaccination cards are enough. Some passengers say a vaccine passport issued by the Bureau of Quarantine would be more credible as compared to different vaccination cards issued by various LGUs.

'AirAsia is in the process of developing an app similar to the vaccine passport that would help the government in promoting fast, efficient and contactless requirement portals. The app will also eliminate the proliferation of fake RT-PCR results and vaccination cards,' Dailisan added.

Travel requirements during this time of pandemic has taken a toll not only to airline companies but also to travelers. Some 1,443 or 90.1% of AirAsia guests think that lesser cost for requirements for fully vaccinated individuals will encourage more people to fly. 152 passengers meanwhile think otherwise.

At present, an RT-PCR with AirAsia's partner diagnostic laboratory costs between Php2,500 to Php3,500 yielding results from 24-72 hours. Government subsidized RT-PCR test through the Tourism Promotions Board meanwhile costs Php750.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
12:06aAIRASIA BERHAD : Over 90% of AirAsia Philippines guests express confidence to fl..
PU
08/03NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Other Issue Of Securities
PU
08/03AIRASIA BERHAD : Recent Competition Law Cases In Malaysia
AQ
08/03AIRASIA BERHAD : to fly only essential travelers during ECQ
PU
08/03AIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines celebrates First Filipina boxer Silver Olympic vict..
PU
07/30Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost grou..
RE
07/30Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost grou..
RE
07/30AIRASIA BERHAD : to fly only essential travelers during ECQ
PU
07/30AIRASIA BERHAD : sets up vaccination centre at RedQ to accelerate vaccination am..
PU
07/29ALWAYSREDY : anytime, anywhere AirAsia activates disaster response program and s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 199 M 757 M 757 M
Net income 2021 -2 028 M -480 M -480 M
Net Debt 2021 12 823 M 3 034 M 3 034 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 138 M 743 M 742 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,81 MYR
Average target price 0,70 MYR
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-9.04%757
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.89%25 157
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.14%22 487
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.52%14 909
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.49%12 924
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.99%12 630