AirAsia Berhad : Over 90% of AirAsia Philippines guests express confidence to fly with fully vaccinated crew

MANILA, 04 August 2021 - In a strong show of confidence towards the airline's efforts in ensuring safety and wellbeing of its guests and employees, a sweeping majority majority of AirAsia Philippines guests polled in a recent survey said they are now more confident to travel knowing that the ground staff and flight crew they are interacting with, before and during their flights are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a survey conducted by AirAsia Philippines from July 23, 24, 27 and 28 to 1,600 guests flying out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 to destinations like Bohol, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu and Davao, 1,463 or 91.4%of the guests answered yes on the question, 'Does having a fully vaccinated crew add confidence to your flight?' Only 132 or 8.6% of the passengers answered no, and have raised concerns about other unvaccinated passengers during their flight.

As of August 2, 2021, 67% of the 1,500 Filipino Allstars have received their COVID-19 shots. With the threats of the Delta variant, AirAsia Philippines is proactively campaigning to inoculate its entire workforce within the year.

Meanwhile, 729 guests or 45.5% claimed to have been vaccinated; 410 of whom were fully vaccinated or are travelling two weeks after receiving their second dose; 190 received their first dose; and 120 claimed to have gotten their second dose.

On the other hand, 868 passengers or 54.2% have yet to receive their vaccine while 0.3% of the passengers are not yet eligible for vaccination as they are minors.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'We are very pleased that our efforts of inoculating the whole AirAsia Philippines organization has gained the confidence among guests to travel again. Also, the survey results on the number of inoculated guests are very encouraging. Meaning everyone is keen on taking the shot. Soon, we expect to mount a fully vaccinated flight composed of crew and guests who have been fully vaccinated.'

While vaccination in the National Capital Region remained on top of the priority list of local government units, its roll-out is still greatly dependent on the arrival of vaccine supplies. Latest figures indicate that 17,455,470 vaccine doses have been delivered to the country since February 2021.

When it comes to the use of vaccination cards, 1,256 or 78.5% of the guests said that such should be considered in lieu of testing requirements such as RT PCR and Antigen tests. However, 342 passengers do not believe that vaccination cards are enough. Some passengers say a vaccine passport issued by the Bureau of Quarantine would be more credible as compared to different vaccination cards issued by various LGUs.

'AirAsia is in the process of developing an app similar to the vaccine passport that would help the government in promoting fast, efficient and contactless requirement portals. The app will also eliminate the proliferation of fake RT-PCR results and vaccination cards,' Dailisan added.

Travel requirements during this time of pandemic has taken a toll not only to airline companies but also to travelers. Some 1,443 or 90.1% of AirAsia guests think that lesser cost for requirements for fully vaccinated individuals will encourage more people to fly. 152 passengers meanwhile think otherwise.

At present, an RT-PCR with AirAsia's partner diagnostic laboratory costs between Php2,500 to Php3,500 yielding results from 24-72 hours. Government subsidized RT-PCR test through the Tourism Promotions Board meanwhile costs Php750.