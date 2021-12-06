AirAsia Berhad : Philippines expands commercial flights, restarts Hong Kong route

Manila, 06 December 2021 - AirAsia Philippines resumes on Sunday its Manila-Hong Kong route after almost two years of flight suspension due to the ongoing global health crisis.

The bi-weekly flights to Hong Kong were officially commenced on 05 December with flight Z2 1264 departing NAIA Terminal 3 at 8:35 a.m. The return flight to Manila arrived in the same terminal at 2:00 p.m. 103 passengers were aboard the plane bound for Manila from Hong Kong, all of which were Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

The resumption of the flights to Hong Kong and other international destinations like Singapore comes timely as demand for inbound flights to the Philippines is expected to rise vis-a-vis the Holiday season as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) forecasts that 150,000 to 180,000 OFWS from the world over will be returning to the country by end-year.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, "The pandemic has isolated the world and prohibited loved ones from seeing each other for almost two years. We at AirAsia Philippines are glad that we get to help Filipino families reunite this Christmas season. We understand and value the importance of 'family' in these rather bleak times. We are optimistic that despite the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, air travel will continue to grow in service of Filipinos thriving abroad as we learn more on how to safely and effectively live in our constantly changing reality."