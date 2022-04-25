Log in
AirAsia Berhad : Philippines offers cabin baggage upsize option amid rise in travel demand

04/25/2022
A survey commissioned by AirAsia in end-2021 has shown that baggage allowance ranks a top priority for Filipinos traveling this year as voted for by half of the total respondents. The next usual add-on purchase is in-flight meals or snacks at 32 percent. Other products usually availed by Filipino travelers include travel insurance (27%) and seat assignments (21%).

AirAsia Spokesperson and Head of Communications and Public Affairs Steve Dailisan shares: "This is our simple response to Filipinos now ready to fly again and go to their favorite destinations. We at AirAsia always try to design new products that make the guest experience more comfortable as they engage in the new normal of travel."

AirAsia Philippines has booked a total of 559,298 domestic seats for Q2 2022 as of April 22, a staggering 251 percent growth compared to the same period last year. The airline attributes this rise in bookings to the pent-up demand for travel as more local destinations relax borders, ahead of the Summer season and the upcoming elections. Concurrently, the world's best low-cost airline is recording a satisfactory booking rate for its international flights to neighboring ASEAN countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore for May and June this year.

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
