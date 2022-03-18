Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(CAPITALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : Philippines ready to fly more foreign tourists to local destinations

03/18/2022 | 12:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • AirAsia PH posted 97% increase in seats sold for April travel

  • COVID-19 coverage insurance made available for all travelers

Manila, 18 March 2022 - AirAsia Philippines is set to welcome international travelers with more flights as the country fully opens to all foreign tourists on 1 April.

Data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) revealed that the country received 96,096 tourists from 10 February to 15 March. This is expected to increase as the country opens its borders not just to 157 visa-free countries but ALL foreign nations.

To augment the expected arrival of foreign travelers, AirAsia Philippines is also increasing its weekly flight frequencies beginning 1 April to top tourist destinations Caticlan (Boracay) to 35x, Kalibo to 18x, Iloilo to 18x, Tacloban to 28x, Panglao to 18x, Puerto Princesa to 10x, Bacolod to 18x, Davao to 14x, Cebu to 26x.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson and Head of Communications and Public Affairs Steve Dailisan said, "The influx of foreign tourists into the country will definitely signify the strong recovery of the Philippine aviation industry. Our guests' eagerness to travel has already manifested with the increase in AirAsia's forward booking from 30 to 60 days. As of 18 March, we are seeing a 97% increase in seats sold for travels for the month of April alone with Boracay, Bohol, Cebu, Kalibo and Puerto Princesa on the top spots of the most booked destinations."

All AirAsia Philippines destinations are now accepting fully vaccinated foreign visitors with only their vax cards as entry requirements. This is expected to provide extra mobility to foreign travelers especially those who might want to experience inter-island adventure.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 04:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
12:41aAIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines ready to fly more foreign tourists to local destinations
PU
03/17AIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 ..
PU
03/17AIRASIA BERHAD : Celebrates Nation's Border Reopening with More International Flights! Foc..
PU
03/16AIRASIA BERHAD : Academy partners with Youth NGO to provide education platform for margina..
PU
03/16TRAVEL ADVISORY : Thai AirAsia X (XJ) Offers Service Recovery Options For Guests With Flig..
PU
03/16AIRASIA BERHAD : X announces the final completion of its debt restructuring and a write ba..
PU
03/15AIRASIA BERHAD : ride launches Community Drivers feature, starting with LadiesONLY
PU
03/15AIRASIA BERHAD : Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary with call for grant applicatio..
PU
03/15AIRASIA BERHAD : Resuming Flights From Malaysia to Thailand this April! Fly Easy from Kual..
PU
03/14AIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 325 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2021 -2 532 M -603 M -603 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 622 M 624 M 624 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,63 MYR
Average target price 0,79 MYR
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-20.25%615
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.94%23 524
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.08%18 072
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.76%17 611
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.35%15 665
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-5.39%13 371