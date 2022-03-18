AirAsia Berhad : Philippines ready to fly more foreign tourists to local destinations

AirAsia PH posted 97% increase in seats sold for April travel

COVID-19 coverage insurance made available for all travelers

Manila, 18 March 2022 - AirAsia Philippines is set to welcome international travelers with more flights as the country fully opens to all foreign tourists on 1 April.

Data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) revealed that the country received 96,096 tourists from 10 February to 15 March. This is expected to increase as the country opens its borders not just to 157 visa-free countries but ALL foreign nations.

To augment the expected arrival of foreign travelers, AirAsia Philippines is also increasing its weekly flight frequencies beginning 1 April to top tourist destinations Caticlan (Boracay) to 35x, Kalibo to 18x, Iloilo to 18x, Tacloban to 28x, Panglao to 18x, Puerto Princesa to 10x, Bacolod to 18x, Davao to 14x, Cebu to 26x.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson and Head of Communications and Public Affairs Steve Dailisan said, "The influx of foreign tourists into the country will definitely signify the strong recovery of the Philippine aviation industry. Our guests' eagerness to travel has already manifested with the increase in AirAsia's forward booking from 30 to 60 days. As of 18 March, we are seeing a 97% increase in seats sold for travels for the month of April alone with Boracay, Bohol, Cebu, Kalibo and Puerto Princesa on the top spots of the most booked destinations."

All AirAsia Philippines destinations are now accepting fully vaccinated foreign visitors with only their vax cards as entry requirements. This is expected to provide extra mobility to foreign travelers especially those who might want to experience inter-island adventure.