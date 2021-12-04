Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia Berhad : Philippines resumes Regional Flights, launches inaugural flight to Singapore

12/04/2021 | 10:22pm EST
Manila, 05 December 2021 - AirAsia Philippines breaks its two-year commercial flight hiatus with its inaugural flight to Singapore on 4 December servicing Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and essential business travelers who are flying from and returning to the Philippines for the holidays.

AirAsia Philippines' maiden flight to Singapore Z2 825 departed from the NAIA Terminal 3 at 8:00 a.m. and successfully landed at Changi International Airport at 11:40 a.m. Its return flight to Manila meanwhile departed from Singapore at 12:25 p.m. and safely landed in Manila at 4:05 p.m.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, "We are happy to have successfully expanded our route network to Singapore. Initially we will cater to our Filipino workers and business travelers but soon as we slowly recover from the global pandemic, we hope to open this route for leisure travel also."

"This is extra special for us in AirAsia because we know how Filipinos value family traditions during the Christmas season and we take pride in being an instrument to those happy and meaningful reunions."

To celebrate the resumption of international flights and as a way to recognize the heroism of our OFWs who have been helping the economy recover from the ill effects of the pandemic, AirAsia gave away 100 FREE tickets during the inaugural Manila-Singapore-Manila flight.

Grace Macaraeg was very thankful for the free ticket which she considers a timely Christmas gift to all OFWs. After more than 2 years, she is coming home this Christmas to her 3-year old niece who was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma of soft tissue. She says the money she saved from her ticket to Manila will be used as additional funds for her niece's medication and treatment.

"Thank you very much to AirAsia for being instrumental in this happy reunion with my family. Coming back this holiday season is extra special as it gives me the opportunity to once again spend time with my 3-year old niece. While it is true that we are always a video away from each other, especially at times when she is going through chemo but nothing beats being able to hug and kiss her in person, it is simply priceless," Ms. Macaraeg said.

As part of the Department of Tourism's 'Balikan Ang Pilipinas' campaign, AirAsia brings an early Christmas package with Balikbayan Package. By using the promo code BLKBYN10 guests can avail of the 10% OFF on Manila-Singapore and Manila-Hong Kong flights for booking made until 12 December.

Balikbayan Package also provides 10% OFF on domestic flights booked from 13 to 26 December and another 10% OFF for quarantine hotel stay using the same promo code.

Fully vaccinated guests arriving to Manila from Singapore are required to submit a negative RT-PCR test taken at least 72 hours before their departure. They are then endorsed to a quarantine hotel and must take another RT-PCR test on their fifth day. If the test returns negative, they will be allowed to continue their self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Guests who fail to present a negative RT-PCR test will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel and take their RT-PCR on the 7th day. They will be sent home to continue their self-monitoring for 14 days.

Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated guests meanwhile will be subjected to a 10-day quarantine with RT-PCR test on their 7th day. They will also be required to continue the 14-days self-monitoring once their RT-PCR test came out negative.

For updated requirements and travel restrictions visit the airasia flysafe page.

One of the most progressive ASEAN countries, Singapore has invited more Filipinos for work because of its proximity to the Philippines. However, the global pandemic has trimmed down the deployment of Filipino workers to the Lion City by 80%. To date, there are 200,000 Filipinos working in Singapore.

AirAsia Philippines flies to Singapore via NAIA Terminal 3 every Saturday. For booking information and other travel requirements please visit airasia flysafe page.

***END***

For more information on AirAsia or on the news above, feel free to contact:

Carlo Carongoy

Assistant Manager, External Communications and Public Affairs

carlocarongoy@airasia.com

Gallen Villanueva

Senior Executive, Internal Communications and Corporate Affairs

gallenvillanueva@airasia.com

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 03:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
