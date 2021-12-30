AirAsia Berhad : Philippines welcomes 2022 with more flights, reopens Clark hub for Caticlan flights

The world's best low-cost airline is achieving optimum operations to welcome the new year with increased flight frequencies

Manila, 30 December 2021 - AirAsia Philippines is ready to serve guests flying back home after the long holiday break by increasing its flight frequencies and reopening key hubs to cater for strong demand.

The world's best low-cost airline opens 2022 with a busier schedule. Starting 1 January 2022, AirAsia Philippines is increasing flight frequencies to Caticlan (34x weekly) and Kalibo (8x weekly), Iloilo (10x weekly), Tacloban (28x weekly), Tagbilaran (11x weekly), Puerto Princesa (now daily), Bacolod (11x weekly) and Davao (twice daily).

International flights meanwhile include to/from Singapore (every Saturday), Hong Kong (every other Sunday of the month) and Kuala Lumpur (5x weekly) which is operated by AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK).

The airline also announces the reopening of its Clark International Airport hub with the 3x a week Clark-Caticlan flight which will commence on 2 January 2022.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, "A lot of our guests are still taking last-minute travel opportunities after being sidelined by the recent typhoon. We expect an uptake in flights as people return to their homes following their holiday trips. For this reason, we are adding flights to some key destinations to address increasing demand."

The additional flight frequency for January 2022 equates to almost 41% of pre pandemic levels. Meanwhile, average load factor during the holiday period increased to a healthy high of 91-95%.

AirAsia reminds its guests to be at the airport at least 3-4 hours before their scheduled flight and prepare their travel requirements in advance to allow for the smooth processing of check-in procedures. For complete lists of travel requirements and flight schedules, guests are encouraged to regularly visit airasia flysafe page.

We also request our guests to strictly wear their face masks and follow our ground and flight crew instructions if they wish to be reminded of our safety protocols. We are doing this to ensure that our guests continue to experience the highest standards of hygiene and safety on all of our flights", Dailisan added.

The world's best low-cost airline implements stringent multi-layered safety protocols and measures. All AirAsia Airbus A320 aircraft are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which kill up to 99.9 percent of viruses including COVID-19. Additionally, the entire AirAsia ground and flying crew are equipped with the necessary safety and protection gear. A deep and thorough cleaning and sanitation is also undertaken after each flight.