  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  AirAsia Group Berhad
  News
  Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia Berhad : REDy to fly the Phenomenal Women

09/26/2021 | 06:12am EDT
AirAsia Philippines is the Official Airline Partner of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Manila, 26 September 2021 - AirAsia Philippines is set to fly 28 gorgeous and phenomenal women from all parts of the archipelago to God's Little Paradise, Bohol this weekend for the grandest and most anticipated pageant in the country---the Miss Universe Philippines 2021!

AirAsia Philippines arranged a special flight exclusively for the Miss Universe Philippines candidates and pageant delegates. Ms. Universe Philippines flight Z2 8358 departed NAIA Terminal 3 at 10:00am and arrived at Panglao International Airport in Bohol at 11:25am.

The 11-time World's Best Low-Cost Airline and the Ms. Universe Philippines Organization both have a shared commitment of rebuilding confidence in air travel and tourism.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, "AirAsia has always been about making things happen. We believe that Filipinos worldwide need all the inspiration they can get during these challenging times, and pageantry has always been their source of pride and joy. This partnership with the Miss Universe Philippines organization also shows how much we believe in empowering women, and the opportunity they bring in helping the tourism industry in its aim to bounce back from the ill effects of the pandemic."

In a statement posted on its official instagram page, the Miss Universe Philippines organization said that it is also committed to revitalizing live events, hospitality and tourism industries in these challenging times. "The Province of Bohol is our partner in promoting this responsible and responsive way of holding live events and tourism in the new normal. Together, our intention is to inspire our nation and give hope to Filipinos that we can triumph over this pandemic," it added.

"AirAsia is highly committed to support the advocacies of the 28 phenomenal women who made it this far. We wish them all the best during the competition, and we look forward to flying and serving them as they fulfill their charitable mission for the Universe, " Dailisan added.

This is not the first time AirAsia is working with the organization as it appointed Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as Brand Ambassador. Last March, we also flew Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to Bohol.

AirAsia flies 3x weekly to Bohol. Book your tickets now via airasia Super App or airasia.com.

For the latest updates and exclusive photos of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 flight with AirAsia Philippines, visit the airasia newsroom or follow @airasiasuperapp.ph on instagram, @AirAsiaFilipino on twitter and @airasiasuperapp on facebook

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
