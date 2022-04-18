AirAsia Berhad : RedRadio by airasia Super App showcases the best of Asean music and culture

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 April 2022 - Theairasia Super App marks another milestone today with the launch of a digital radio station called RedRadio, in collaboration with Astro Radio. RedRadio will promote a rich and diverse selection of music and culture from across Asean and is available for streaming on the airasia Super App and the SYOK app.

As part of this collaboration, users can also stream Astro Radio's 11 radio stations on the airasia Super App via the 'Listen' tab for a wide range of music from around the world.

Listeners can also look out for RedRadio collaborations with industry veterans for vast content choices and broadcasting platforms in addition to being able to listen to the latest music from up-and-coming regional artists in the near future. Apart from RedRadio, airasia Super App users are also encouraged to check out other lifestyle and fintech offerings on the platform, such as airasia food, airasia ride and much more.

Staying true to the airasia brand DNA of people, places and passion, RedRadio will kick-off with an array of Allstars who will share their experience as they explore popular and hidden gems of food, culture, travel, music and many other topics that is close to heart to the people in the region.

Rudy Khaw, Chief Brand Officer of airasia Super App said: "We are excited to be launching RedRadio digital radio station. Music has always been in our DNA and making RedRadio a reality adds on to our foray into the content space. For the past 20 years, we've been known to connect the region like no other and we're taking that a step further today by connecting cultures through music. As a brand that champions Asean, we hope this creates a new platform for talents to be heard across borders while bringing the region closer together through pop culture. As the Asean Super App, we are also here to inspire and engage."

Kenny Ong, CEO, Astro Radio, said, "As we continue to diversify our audio offerings, we are thrilled to partner with airasia for the launch of RedRadio, a new online radio brand available for streaming anytime via the SYOK app. We are excited to continue shaping the local audio landscape through our partnerships and hope all Malaysians enjoy the enhanced audio entertainment experience on Astro Radio and SYOK."

Click here to check out RedRadio.

Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App's offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery now. Get more online radio stations, music and podcasts on the SYOK app, available for download on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery.