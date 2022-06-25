Log in
06/25AIRASIA BERHAD : Ride-hailing drivers in Penang to benefit from airasia Ride partnership with Penang Adventist Hospital
PU
06/23AIRASIA BERHAD : X appoints new Independent Non-Executive Director supporting new era for low-cost long-haul air travel
PU
06/17Capital A Unit, AirAsia X Ink Wet Lease Deal
MT
AirAsia Berhad : Ride-hailing drivers in Penang to benefit from airasia Ride partnership with Penang Adventist Hospital

06/25/2022 | 10:16pm EDT
PENANG, 26 June 2022 - Driver partners of airasia Ride, the fastest growing e-hailing provider by airasia Super App, will enjoy even more benefits as the platform collaborates with Penang Adventist Hospital (PAH) to provide them with better value health services.

Through the partnership, all airasia ride driver partners will get to enjoy free health check-up for themselves together with another person that can be their spouse, family member or friend at PAH on 26 June 2022. Subsequently, they will also be able to undergo regular health check-ups for a period of one year until 26 June 2023 with a RM50 discount for the Essential Wellness Package, while also enjoying PAH's Wholistic Approached Wellness (WAW) Family Privileges.

Driver partners are not the only ones to benefit, but new users who need a ride to PAH will be able to get RM3 off their journey when they book an airasia Ride by using the promo code PAHRIDE at the check-out page.

Lim Chiew Shan, Regional CEO of airasia Ride, said, "We take the health and wellbeing of our driver partners very seriously. We are proud to partner with PAH to offer these health benefits to our driver-partners as we always believe that by ensuring the well-being of our drivers and giving them peace of mind, they will perform their very best when on the road. Serving the underserved underpins the philosophy of the airasia brand, and we are always looking for innovative collaborations and partners to reward our dedicated drivers with more benefits, while providing the best value to our customers and app users.

"We hope our drivers will take advantage of this initiative and encourage them to undergo regular health check-ups so that they can stay happy and stress-free on the road. We would like to call upon high-spirited individuals who would like to be part of the airasia Ride drivers community to reach out to us to join the team as well," added Lim.

With more than 30,000 registered drivers on the platform, airasia Ride has recently reached more than one million completed rides, less than a year into the business. airasia Ride drivers will now have the chance to enjoy 90% off Unlimited AirAsia flights, up to RM8,000 in monthly income, and extra incentives of up to RM200 weekly. Those interested in driving with airasia Ride can click on the link here.

"I am positive that this timely collaboration will bring much ease and convenience to our patients and visitors. This effort will be in coherence with our commitment to provide the best healthcare to our patients while enhancing patient experience in the hospital," remarked Mr Ronald, CEO of Penang Adventist Hospital.

Apart from taking 85% of the net fares (excluding toll charges), which is higher than other e-hailing providers in the market, airasia Ride drivers can also leverage one of the strongest airline brands in Asia to serve better customers travelling to and from the airport. Guests on AirAsia flights can now easily book their airport transfers with airasia Ride during their flight booking.

Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App's offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 26 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2022 02:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
