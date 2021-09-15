AirAsia Berhad : Special Treat for Government Officials With100THB Discounts on Flight Seats

BANGKOK, 15 September, 2021 - AirAsia is offering a special promotion for government officials, State Enterprise employees, members of the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce, including their plus-one entourages, to help support essential travel needs at this time.

Discounts of 100 THB per person per flight apply immediately, along with special privileges including 40 kg of free baggage allowance, up to 20 kg of sports equipment allowance, AirAsia Santan food and beverage discounts, Hot Seat privileges, free of charge flight changes up to 24 hours before departure, as well as even more benefits for BIG Rewards programme members, including free tickets! Eligible officials can enjoy the offers by booking from today until31 October2021 for travel from 1 October to 31 October 2021.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, pointed out that AirAsia has received an encouraging response since it resumed 11 of its domestic routes at the start of September and plans to increase frequencies and gradually bring even more routes back into operation in line with demand.

'Government Officials, state enterprise employees and members of the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce form a big chunk of essential travellers during this period. In support of public and private sector policies as well as the nation's overall economic recovery, we are offering specially priced fares and offers to this group of travelers, who will be able to land directly at Don Mueang Airport and conveniently continue on to downtown Bangkok or the Government Complex. We are thrilled to be able to support these agencies and are confident we will receive a positive response by assisting them with their necessary travel needs, ' Mr.Santisuk said.

Civil service, state enterprise, Federation of Thai Industries and Thai Chamber of Commerce card holders will receive an immediate 100 THB discount per person per flight for themselves and a plus one, along with a range of other privileges. Simply present a valid government official identity card at the ticket purchasing channel or contact the government officials ticketing agent for bookings from today through to 31 October, 2021 for travel from 1 October to 31 October, 2021.