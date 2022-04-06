AirAsia Berhad : Stay and Savor this Summer with airasia Super App!

Mr. Varut Vutipongsatorn, Country Head of airasia Super App Thailand, affirmed airasia Super App's commitment in offering its users with great value for money, distinctive deals and exciting promotions throughout this summer, especially for long holidays by joining hands with both restaurants and hotel partners.

Mr. Ratchaya Termsilkanok, Vice President - Strategy & Digital Transformation of Cross Hotels & Resorts, remarked "We are thrilled to be partnering with agile and dynamic brands like airasia Super App and Shinkanzen Sushi. In today's competitive travel industry, delivering high-quality relevant experiences that connect deeply with customers is essential. Customers can book all Cross Hotels & Resorts participating properties together with flights and other lifestyle products on this one-of-a-kind platform. This revolutionary collaboration with airasia Super App allows our customers to enjoy greater savings and more rewards for their travel and everyday needs."

Mr. Suphanat Satcharattanakun, President of Shinkanzen Sushi, stated "We are very happy and honored to be a part of this special campaign alongside airasia Super App and Cross Hotels & Resorts. This exciting and novel experience for customers gives them the chance of winning a hotel stay and air tickets, exclusive prizes that add further value to the delicious meal they have ordered."

