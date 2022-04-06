Log in
AirAsia Berhad : Stay and Savor this Summer with airasia Super App!

04/06/2022 | 12:52am EDT
Mr. Varut Vutipongsatorn, Country Head of airasia Super App Thailand, affirmed airasia Super App's commitment in offering its users with great value for money, distinctive deals and exciting promotions throughout this summer, especially for long holidays by joining hands with both restaurants and hotel partners.

Mr. Ratchaya Termsilkanok, Vice President - Strategy & Digital Transformation of Cross Hotels & Resorts, remarked "We are thrilled to be partnering with agile and dynamic brands like airasia Super App and Shinkanzen Sushi. In today's competitive travel industry, delivering high-quality relevant experiences that connect deeply with customers is essential. Customers can book all Cross Hotels & Resorts participating properties together with flights and other lifestyle products on this one-of-a-kind platform. This revolutionary collaboration with airasia Super App allows our customers to enjoy greater savings and more rewards for their travel and everyday needs."

Mr. Suphanat Satcharattanakun, President of Shinkanzen Sushi, stated "We are very happy and honored to be a part of this special campaign alongside airasia Super App and Cross Hotels & Resorts. This exciting and novel experience for customers gives them the chance of winning a hotel stay and air tickets, exclusive prizes that add further value to the delicious meal they have ordered."

Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates. For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery now.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
