End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 01/27
0.58 MYR   -1.69%
12:07aAirAsia changes name to Capital A as it grows beyond an airline
RE
01/27AIRASIA BERHAD : Group is now Capital A
PU
01/27GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome Of Meeting
PU
AirAsia Berhad : Super App Celebrates Chinese New Year with Up to 50% Off Meals from Top Merchants

01/28/2022 | 02:26am EST
BANGKOK, 28 January, 2022 - airasia food has joined hands with ten of its most popular merchant partners to mark Chinese New Year with discounts up to 50% on meals ready to be delivered straight to your home. Fill up on good fortune from today to 3 February, 2022 by exploring airasia food's offering on the airasia Super App.

Participating in the promotion with popular menu items, desserts, and drinks are McDonald's, Shinkanzen, Sukishi, GuGu Chicken, Kinza Gyoza, Farm Factory, O-li-no, Flash Coffee, D'oro, and Inthanin. Order favorites such as the McFish and Samurai Burger Duo + extra-large French fries + Coke for only 118 THB, the 30 shrimp gyoza + 3 bao set for only 379 THB, the fried salmon salad + Korean BBQ pork salad + 2 Japanese green tea set for only 198 THB and much more.

Order now using the airasia Super App, by tapping "Food" and selecting your desired restaurant and menu item then using code SUPERHUAT70* to get a discount up to 50% or 70 THB or SUPERHUAT40** for a discount up to 40% or 100 THB between today and 3 February, 2022.

airasia Super App is an all-in-one platform with a growing number of Travel, Lifestyle and Rewards offerings for everyday needs and access to vast amounts of data to provide customised offerings for their customers such as Flights (AirAsia and other airlines), Hotels, SNAP (Flights & Hotel packages), food delivery on airasia food, parcel delivery service on airasia xpress, and many more.

Follow the latest news from airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook. Live the New Normal with ease by downloading the app today on both iOS and Android devices.

Remarks

*50% discount up to a maximum 70 THB for a minimum order of 120 THB

**40% discount up to a maximum 100 THB for a minimum order of 200 THB

Terms and Conditions as set by the company apply

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
