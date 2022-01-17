AirAsia Berhad : Super App Reaffirms Best Value Delivery Services in Johor Bahru

F&B operators and restaurants who are keen can register their interest to become a partner merchant by filling up this form or scanning the QR code provided above, and they will be contacted by the airasia food team as soon as possible for further details.

Individuals who are interested to be part of the airasia delivery team can sign up via this page here.

Dato' Haji Hasni bin Mohammad, Menteri Besar of Johor said："We would like to congratulate AirAsia and especially the airasia Super App team for the launch of airasia Super App's delivery service in Johor Bahru. AirAsia has been a significant player supporting Johor's tourism and economic activities since its inception in 2002 and we applaud their effort in taking yet another step to contribute to the online delivery and ride-hailing industry of the state. airasia Super App's delivery service will not only create more job opportunities for the people in Johor, but will also provide restaurants and F&B operators with more choices when delivering their products to their customers. airasia Super App's landing in Johor will also offer tourists and Johoreans with more choices for affordable options to travel around the city.

"We hope Johoreans and especially small local business owners and restaurant owners will take advantage of the airasia Super App offerings to digitise their business and further penetrate into the market and expand their reach. We look forward to working together with airasia to help revive our local economy through its offerings."

Lim Ben-Jie, Head of Delivery for airasia Super App said："The airasia Super App is now more than a platform for guests to just purchase flight tickets and check-in onboard. We have successfully transformed airasia into a digital lifestyle company, where customers can not only purchase their usual AirAsia flights, they could also purchase flights from 700 other airlines to 6,000 destinations around the world, book hotels, rides, meals, and even utilise our fintech services as well, among many others."

"Serving the underserved underpins the core AirAsia DNA, and we strive to provide the best value for restaurant owners, merchants, delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers with the best value services to all. We encourage everyone in Johor to explore the new airasia Super App, whether you're a merchant, business owner or just someone looking for an irresistible deal. We believe we have something for everyone."

