AirAsia Berhad : Super App Targets to be Asean's Top App by 2026 Lifestyle and Travel Services for Everyone, Every day

BANGKOK, 21 February 2022 - The travel and lifestyle platform for everyone - the airasia Super App - officially launches in Thailand today, with services that go beyond air travel to all facets of life, from booking hotels and flights to daily necessities with meal delivery serviceairasia food, parcel service airasia xpress, and the soon to be added e-hailing service airasia ride.

airasia Super App is part of Capital A (formerly AirAsia Group) that also owns Thai AirAsia via the AirAsia Aviation Group Limited.

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said: "I am very excited to be visiting Thailand once again after the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 these past few years. I have returned with the purpose of unveiling our airasia Super App, a lifestyle application well suited to consumers in Thailand, as it is one of the markets with largest and highest growth potential for the travel and lifestyle market in Asean.

"We have combined our 20 years of experience as a leader in low cost air travel and our extensive market base in Asean with technological innovations to develop the airasia Super App as it seeks to facilitate the various daily needs and lifestyle trends by offering a comprehensive range of products and services. We have recognised this huge potential since long ago and embarked on a digital transformation journey well before the pandemic hit. It is a very important business to us and we expect non-flight revenue to make up 50% of our total revenue within five years. Our group rebranding to Capital A is a strong testament to our commitment and determination to be a successful digital unicorn in the region."

Amanda Woo, CEO of airasia Super App said: "airasia Super App has been recognised as a unicorn in the technological space within less than two years. We evolved from just an airline into a platform that offers over 16 categories of services. Now, we are one of the leading Online Travel Agency (OTA) for the region as we offer a single-stop platform for travel services such as flights from over 700 airlines globally, a large inventory of hotels, apart from offerings such as SNAP, our flight + hotel platform. We are also ramping up our delivery capabilities, leveraging on our acquisition of established names such as Gojek Thai, strengthening our business know-hows and speed to market with services such as food delivery, retail, and e-commerce to same-day parcel delivery and ride hailing. There is so much potential for growth here in Thailand, and we hope that our presence here will be welcomed by all Thais as we expand across the country."

On the path to becoming the region's leading lifestyle application, airasia Super App currently has 51 million users and is projected to double its users by 2026.

Country Head of airasia Super App (Thailand), Varut Vutipongsatorn, pointed out that "Thailand's consumer behavior is changing and our strategy to brand ourselves as a super app is timely with a market condition that has high growth potential for both the travel and lifestyle segments.

"Apart from expanding the products and services that airasia Super App offers in Thailand, we will also put a strong focus on expansion to other provinces across the country, especially for our food and parcel delivery business. We also have plans to introduce up to two more new services from the super app this year and look forward to welcoming more local business partners from both travel and lifestyle segments to join the airasia Super App platform in Thailand.

"We envision airasia Super App to be a part of everyone's daily life, whether for its comprehensive travel services or lifestyle offerings, which despite high competition, we believe still has abundant growth potential. We guarantee airasia Super App has a lot of excitement to offer to everyone in Thailand," Mr. Varut said.

airasia Super App's key targets in Thailand consist of the following:

airasia Super App aims to be the top application in Asean and expects its total users to grow exponentially as we ramp up technological advancements to improve user-friendliness and accessibility.

For the Travel vertical, the app will add more domestic carriers as partners, as well as more hotel partners to increase both flight and hotel bookings on the platform.

For the Delivery vertical, airasia food targets expansion to the vicinity around Bangkok and nationwide within 2022 and will emphasize selecting quality restaurants and supporting small outlets by providing them sales channels at the lowest service charge possible.

airasia xpress targets door-to-door deliveries within and between provinces, and will emphasize rapid transport for convenience and cost-effectiveness for customers.

airasia Super App Thailand targets adding 1-2 services in the lifestyle, e-commerce, and fintech categories each year.

Follow the latest updates from airasia Super App with the @airasiasuperapp account on Instagram and Facebook. Live convenient in the New Normal, download and register to the airasia Super App today, available for both iOS and Android.