  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  AirAsia Group Berhad
  News
  Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AirAsia Berhad : Super App launches 10.10 sales campaign with unbeatable delivery deals for everyone

10/05/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Lim Ben-Jie, Head of e-Commerce for airasia Super App said, "The airasia Super App has everything you need at your fingertips, with the best value for your food cravings, weekly groceries run, beauty products, and now even your daily travelling needs. App users in 9 cities across Malaysia are able to enjoy exciting discounts on airasia food. Users across the peninsula can order their products from airasia beauty, while airasia grocer has everyone in Klang Valley, Kota Kinabalu and Penang covered with the freshest produce and grocery needs. The airasia Super App is a one-stop platform for all your daily needs, and we urge you to download the app today to enjoy great deals for your everyday life from now until 10 October."

Customers could also get ten times their usual BIG Points by purchasing on airasia grocer on Wednesday, airasia food on Thursday and airasia beauty on Friday.

Stay up to date with everything delivery from the airasia super app by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia super app's delivery offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery now.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 05:11:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 304 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2021 -2 364 M -566 M -566 M
Net Debt 2021 15 031 M 3 597 M 3 597 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 405 M 1 054 M 1 054 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1,13 MYR
Average target price 0,75 MYR
Spread / Average Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD27.68%1 054
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.81%28 939
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.48%22 435
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.61%16 614
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.15%14 516
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.43%13 779