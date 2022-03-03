AirAsia Berhad : Thai AirAsia among Top 3 “Most On-Time Low Cost Carriers” in Cirium's 2021 On-Time Performance Awards

BANGKOK, 3 March 2022 - Thai AirAsia (Flight Code FD) has been recognised for its exceptional service reliability, becoming the only Thai airline among the Top 3 "Most On-Time Low Cost Carriers" as ranked by leading aviation and travel data analytics firm Cirium for 2021 with an on-time performance average of 97.47%.

AirAsia Thailand CEO Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya pointed out that in Cirium's comprehensive evaluation, even amid obstacles brought about by the COVID-19 situation, which included a temporary suspension of flights in support of government policies and a scale back of services, AirAsia continued to develop and maintain its high standards, especially in terms of safety, hygiene and on-time performance.

"We are extremely proud of the top recognition that highlights the dedication and operational performance of our Allstars during these challenging times. AirAsia has twice received a full 7/7 rating from airlineratings.com for service excellence, the latest being in February 2022, and now being ranked among the Top 3 in the world for on-time performance by a low-cost carrier by Cirium is truly something we are very proud of. These two consecutive recognitions are testament to the world-class quality and standards that everyone in the team takes pride in and will drive us to further improve our service, so that we may continue to deliver the impressive and cost-efficient experience that our customers have always trusted us for," Mr. Santisuk said.

The Cirium 2021 ON-TIME PERFORMANCE REVIEW is based on accurate data analysis that is trusted by businesses and investors in both the aviation and airport sectors for enhancing on-time performance in the aviation and tourism industries.