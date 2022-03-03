Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(CAPITALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : Thai AirAsia among Top 3 “Most On-Time Low Cost Carriers” in Cirium's 2021 On-Time Performance Awards

03/03/2022 | 05:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, 3 March 2022 - Thai AirAsia (Flight Code FD) has been recognised for its exceptional service reliability, becoming the only Thai airline among the Top 3 "Most On-Time Low Cost Carriers" as ranked by leading aviation and travel data analytics firm Cirium for 2021 with an on-time performance average of 97.47%.

AirAsia Thailand CEO Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya pointed out that in Cirium's comprehensive evaluation, even amid obstacles brought about by the COVID-19 situation, which included a temporary suspension of flights in support of government policies and a scale back of services, AirAsia continued to develop and maintain its high standards, especially in terms of safety, hygiene and on-time performance.

"We are extremely proud of the top recognition that highlights the dedication and operational performance of our Allstars during these challenging times. AirAsia has twice received a full 7/7 rating from airlineratings.com for service excellence, the latest being in February 2022, and now being ranked among the Top 3 in the world for on-time performance by a low-cost carrier by Cirium is truly something we are very proud of. These two consecutive recognitions are testament to the world-class quality and standards that everyone in the team takes pride in and will drive us to further improve our service, so that we may continue to deliver the impressive and cost-efficient experience that our customers have always trusted us for," Mr. Santisuk said.

The Cirium 2021 ON-TIME PERFORMANCE REVIEW is based on accurate data analysis that is trusted by businesses and investors in both the aviation and airport sectors for enhancing on-time performance in the aviation and tourism industries.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
05:30aAIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 ..
PU
05:20aAIRASIA BERHAD : Thai AirAsia among Top 3 “Most On-Time Low Cost Carriers” in ..
PU
04:20aAIRASIA BERHAD : Bigpay launches first fully digital and fastest personal loan product
PU
02:00aAIRASIA BERHAD : Super App announces partnership with WebBeds, further bolsters its positi..
PU
03/02TRAVEL ADVISORY : Thai AirAsia X (XJ) Offers Service Recovery Options For Guests With Flig..
PU
03/02AIRASIA BERHAD : Teleport to launch online accessibility to its air cargo capacity in Asia..
PU
03/01AIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines welcomes strong summer demand as Metro Manila and majority of..
PU
02/28Capital A Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended De..
CI
02/28AIRASIA BERHAD : Capital A Berhad Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
02/28AIRASIA BERHAD : Teleport Launches 12 Destinations in March with its Cargo-Only Network
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 325 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2021 -2 532 M -603 M -603 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 449 M 3 449 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 622 M 625 M 625 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,63 MYR
Average target price 0,82 MYR
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-20.25%625
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.66%24 231
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.19%19 354
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.70%18 096
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.64%17 084
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED7.95%14 024