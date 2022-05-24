Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(CAPITALA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  05-22
0.6950 MYR   -0.71%
12:18aAIRASIA BERHAD : Thai AirAsia to Issue 2B THB in Debentures with 6.80% Interest per Annum Placing Full Focus on International Routes
PU
05/23AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App onboards Bangkok Airways for Up to 30%* Off for its Super Flash Sale for Popular Routes
PU
05/16AirAsia Indonesia starts up popular Perth - Bali Denpasar service
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : Thai AirAsia to Issue 2B THB in Debentures with 6.80% Interest per Annum Placing Full Focus on International Routes

05/24/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, 24 May, 2022 - Thai AirAsia (TAA), the low fare carrier with the largest market share in Thailand, is preparing to issue debentures worth a combined value of no more than 2 billion THB to Institutional Investors and High Net Worth Individuals (II&HNW). The debentures' tenor is two years with a coupon of 6.80% p.a. (quarterly payable), and fully guaranteed by Asia Aviation Plc. (AAV).

The debentures are expected to be subscribed between 27-29 June, 2022 with a minimum subscription of 100,000 THB and the multiple of 100,000 THB. Purchase can be made through Globlex Securities Co. Ltd. and KTBST Securities Plc. For further information, please call 02-687-7549 and 02-351-1800 ext. 1.

The fundraising exercise is taking place to bolster Thai AirAsia's (TAA's) financial stability and for strategic investment in its growth. Main use of the fund will be to support the airline's recovery plans to initiate further growth of key domestic and international routes to capture increase in demand from relaxation of travel restrictions in key markets of Thai AirAsia.

Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia, pointed out that Thai AirAsia (TAA) has proven its ability to overcome this crisis and has turned the corner as demonstrated by resumption of both domestic and international flights. At present, Thai AirAsia has resumed its entire domestic route networks and is flying to 8 countries with 19 routes. This include the Maldives, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Laos. This resumption is to accommodate the large surge in demand for international travelers who have made Thailand their first destination now that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

"I am confident we have passed the aviation industry's lowest point and have entered into a time of recovery and rejuvenation. This fundraising process will further bolster our liquidity, stability and ability to forge forward. AirAsia has already received a strong vote of confidence from both its customers and investors and has maintained overwhelming goodwill from all stakeholders. We believe this debenture sale will be well received by investors as before, as Asia's best low cost carrier," Mr. Santisuk said.

During Quarter 1 of 2022, Thai AirAsia added 11,002 flights and achieved an average load factor of 73 percent, delivering very pleasing key operational statistics as compared to the same period last year. The positive signals for aviation have prompted the carrier to set a target of 10.4 million people served, an average load factor of 78 percent and a fleet of 53 aircraft for 2022. In addition, TAA aimed to reach 100% of pre-Covid-19 capacity for domestic within this year together with maintain its leading position in Thailand.

Throughout the previous period, Thai AirAsia continued to elevate its service standards, adopting technologies for safety and hygiene compliance and enhancing its safety and on-time performance.

Thai AirAsia placed third for on-time performance in the world by a low-cost airline on the Cirium ranking, and was recognized with two awards from the Tourism Authority of Thailand; the Best of SHA Awards recognition for aircrafts and the Best of SHA 3-Star recognition for businesses with above average adherence to SHA standards. AAV, at the same time, was chosen to list on the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) index of the Stock Exchange of Thailand for a third year, affirming its attractiveness as an investment and readiness for sustainable growth.

Thai AirAsia (FD) and Asia Aviation Plc. (AAV) are in no way involved with the rehabilitation plan of Thai AirAsia X as they are separate entities with discrete operations and routes; Thai AirAsia (FD) focuses on providing high-frequency service on short-haul domestic and international routes, whereas Thai AirAsia X (XJ) providing service on long-haul international routes with flying times over four and a half hours from hubs such as Japan and South Korea.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 04:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
12:18aAIRASIA BERHAD : Thai AirAsia to Issue 2B THB in Debentures with 6.80% Interest per Annum ..
PU
05/23AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App onboards Bangkok Airways for Up to 30%* Off for its Super Flash..
PU
05/16AirAsia Indonesia starts up popular Perth - Bali Denpasar service
AQ
04/29CIRCULAR/STATEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS I : Proposed Renewal Of Existing Shareholders' Mandate ..
PU
04/28AIRASIA BERHAD : grocer takes famed Perlis Harumanis mangoes to international markets
PU
04/27AIRASIA BERHAD : Capital A 1Q2022 Preliminary Operating Statistics
PU
04/27Tata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India
RE
04/26AIRASIA BERHAD : Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-back Authority Of The Company (The "Proposa..
PU
04/26AIRASIA BERHAD : Thai AirAsia X Set to Return! Moving Operations to Suvarnabhumi! Fly this..
PU
04/25AIRASIA BERHAD : celebrates return of popular Kuala Lumpur to Siem Reap service
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 036 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
Net income 2022 -1 157 M -264 M -264 M
Net Debt 2022 14 572 M 3 320 M 3 320 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 892 M 659 M 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 778
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,70 MYR
Average target price 0,75 MYR
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-12.03%664
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.13%24 770
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.23%17 115
AIR CHINA LIMITED-3.49%16 255
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.24%14 229
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.21%13 670