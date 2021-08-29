Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia Berhad : Thailand Returning with 11 Domestic Routes from this 3 September 30% Off All Seats with Highest Health and Safety Procedures

08/29/2021 | 04:52am EDT
BANGKOK, 29 August 2021 - AirAsia Thailand will return to the skies starting with domestic flights beginning 3 September 2021 following an announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand allowing the operation of regulated flights.

The reinstatement of flights by AirAsia Thailand will kickstart with 11 domestic routes from Don Mueang Airport to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Panom, Roi Et and Narathiwat.

AirAsia Thailand is offering a 30% discount on all seats for all flights including weekends and public holidays to celebrate the restart of its domestic operations. Book from 28 August - 5 September 2021 and travel from 3 September to 31 December 2021 at the airasia super app or visit airasia.com. All bookings come with unlimited free flight change option while all flights will be operated under stringent adherence to health and safety protocols set by the government to ensure the comfort and safety of all guests.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, stated that while AirAsia Thailand hibernated all its flights throughout August in accordance with government announcements, it remained busy at work, preparing to return to service. All aircraft undergo regular maintenance during the hibernation to ensure they are in top performance. The carrier has been working very closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Thai Airlines Association and other relevant public health agencies to ensure only the highest of safety and hygiene standards are in place when it resumes operations.

From September 2021, guests will be required to meet Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand conditions in accordance with the criteria specified in the travel conditions of the destination provinces, such as to present the documents indicated of having complete cycle of vaccination and/or have documents showing results of testing for COVID-19 by RT-PCR or Antigen Test Kit (ATK), or are exempt from other measures in the destination province (such as having a document certifying that they have been naturally recovered from the infection for no more than 90 days, or have a document certifying that they have passed the quarantine requirement, or have documents for the implementation related to the country's initiative Sandbox Project). Passengers are also mandated to declare their essential travel information via https://covid-19.in.th/ prior departure.

The airline will also be maintaining stringent health and safety measures, including regular disinfection of all contact surfaces, limiting flights capacity to a maximum of 75% passengers on each flight, onboard food and beverage consumption is yet not allowed throughout the journey, and not more than 50 passengers allowed to be in the transfer bus each round to maintain social distancing and limiting contact. All AirAsia aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA filters that are able to filter out 99.99% of viral and bacterial particles in the air.

The measures are including service personnel, that all staff on duties must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be tested for COVID-19 according to the regulations. Pilots go through regular recurrent training and aircraft are well maintained. Flight and ground crew have been strictly trained to ensure the safety and wellbeing of guests at all times.

In September 2021, AirAsia will begin its return to service with 11 routes before considering further flights. The flights are being introduced with a promotion of 30% off all seats on all flights, every day including weekdays and holidays. Bookings will come with unlimited flight change option that can be done conveniently through the Booking Management Menu or AVA Live Chat at no charge. Details and conditions can be viewed at the AirAsia Official Facebook page, airasia super app and www.airasia.com

Safety of staff and guests is always the top priority for AirAsia Group, which was one of the first airlines worldwide to achieve the top 7/7 rating for being Covid-19 safe by the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com. All of the airlines in the Group are IOSA accredited which is the global benchmark for upholding the highest safety standards at all times. Furthermore, the airline has used the downtime in flying to implement robust procedures and innovations to make flying even safer and more hygienic than ever.

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
