AirAsia Berhad : Travel from home and win 60,000 BIG points for two with AirAsia Philippines and TrueID

The TrueID app offers a variety of free content - from anime, reality, drama, food, travel, and more. Now you can find travel stories through FoodTrip with AirAsia, where shows about local and international destinations such as Cebu, Bicol, Sagada, Ilocos, Thailand, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Maldives, and more are available for anyone in the Philippines to watch for free.

But that's not all, because AirAsia Philippines and TrueID will be giving away 60,000 BIG points, which can be used on a future domestic trip by a lucky traveler and a companion.

To participate, viewers must watch any of the featured travel and food videos on 'FoodTrip with AirAsia' section on TrueID then answer the question, 'Which scene in the video do you want to relive or experience and why?' To officially submit an entry, viewers must also post their answer in the comment section of the video page using the hashtag #FoodTripwithAirAsia.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'Filipinos can't wait to travel, that's for sure! The recent suspension of leisure travel has really affected not only the air travel industry but also those who would like to go out and destress. However, this partnership with TrueID PH will allow our guests to unwind and virtually travel in the meantime, while staying safe at home.'

Dindo Marzan, Country Head for Philippines at True Digital Group says, 'Both TrueID and airasia believe that food and travel are really meant to be enjoyed together. This partnership aims to come up with unique and memorable experiences for the customers of both brands amidst the challenging situation brought by the pandemic. This collaboration is meant to bring back hope that one day we will be able to travel again more frequently and enjoy everything it has to offer like dining, sightseeing, and meeting people.'

To qualify, participants must be registered at TrueID Philippines via www.trueid.ph or the TrueID Philippines app. Promo period is from 30 August to 22 October. Participants may submit as many entries as they can.