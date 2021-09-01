Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : Travel from home and win 60,000 BIG points for two with AirAsia Philippines and TrueID

09/01/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The TrueID app offers a variety of free content - from anime, reality, drama, food, travel, and more. Now you can find travel stories through FoodTrip with AirAsia, where shows about local and international destinations such as Cebu, Bicol, Sagada, Ilocos, Thailand, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Maldives, and more are available for anyone in the Philippines to watch for free.

But that's not all, because AirAsia Philippines and TrueID will be giving away 60,000 BIG points, which can be used on a future domestic trip by a lucky traveler and a companion.

To participate, viewers must watch any of the featured travel and food videos on 'FoodTrip with AirAsia' section on TrueID then answer the question, 'Which scene in the video do you want to relive or experience and why?' To officially submit an entry, viewers must also post their answer in the comment section of the video page using the hashtag #FoodTripwithAirAsia.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'Filipinos can't wait to travel, that's for sure! The recent suspension of leisure travel has really affected not only the air travel industry but also those who would like to go out and destress. However, this partnership with TrueID PH will allow our guests to unwind and virtually travel in the meantime, while staying safe at home.'

Dindo Marzan, Country Head for Philippines at True Digital Group says, 'Both TrueID and airasia believe that food and travel are really meant to be enjoyed together. This partnership aims to come up with unique and memorable experiences for the customers of both brands amidst the challenging situation brought by the pandemic. This collaboration is meant to bring back hope that one day we will be able to travel again more frequently and enjoy everything it has to offer like dining, sightseeing, and meeting people.'

To qualify, participants must be registered at TrueID Philippines via www.trueid.ph or the TrueID Philippines app. Promo period is from 30 August to 22 October. Participants may submit as many entries as they can.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
03:22aAIRASIA BERHAD : Travel from home and win 60,000 BIG points for two with AirAsia..
PU
02:52aAIRASIA BERHAD : food continues to ramp up growth by expanding service areas in ..
PU
08/31WE ARE TRAVEL REDY MISSION ACCOMPLIS : AirAsia Philippines COVID-19 Vaccination ..
PU
08/30AIRASIA BERHAD : Hail a free trip this National Day on airasia ride; Ride safely..
AQ
08/30AIRASIA BERHAD : is travel ready with highest safety and hygiene standards in pl..
AQ
08/29AIRASIA BERHAD : Hail a free trip this National Day on airasia ride
PU
08/29AIRASIA BERHAD : Thailand Returning with 11 Domestic Routes from this 3 Septembe..
PU
08/25AIRASIA BERHAD : is travel ready with highest safety and hygiene standards in pl..
PU
08/25TRAVEL ADVISORY : Thai AirAsia (FD) Offers Unlimited Flight Changes Option Perio..
PU
08/25AIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines CEO Ricky Isla officially joins Management Associat..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 793 M 915 M 915 M
Net income 2021 -1 951 M -471 M -471 M
Net Debt 2021 12 823 M 3 095 M 3 095 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 606 M 868 M 870 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,93 MYR
Average target price 0,69 MYR
Spread / Average Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD4.52%868
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.57%25 451
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.37%21 729
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.54%14 857
AIR CHINA LIMITED-14.43%13 961
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.95%13 539