AirAsia Berhad : X spreads its wings launching new services to/from India

Fly from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur from INR8,389

Guests with unused credit able to book the new services

MALAYSIA, 6 April 2022 - Following the resumption of passenger services to Sydney, Australia in February, AirAsia X (AAX) is expanding its flight network from Kuala Lumpur with new service to New Delhi, India commencing from 13 April 2022.

Flights to New Delhi will resume twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays returning on the same days. The service is on sale now for travel between 13 April 2022 to 30 June 2022, with additional services to be added in the near future.

Guests with outstanding bookings or unused credit during the pandemic, will be able to use these for future bookings, by updating their original flight booking for future travel or by utilising their credit account to book the flights.

CEO of AirAsia X Benyamin Ismail said: "After two long years, we are thrilled to return to the skies once again with the best value airfares for medium haul travel. Now that the world is finally opening up, we are gradually resuming flights to our key markets, starting with Sydney recently and now also to India and South Korea, with more popular destinations to be announced soon. We are confident our return to these markets will be well received, particularly for those longing to visit friends and family again or for much anticipated leisure travel.

"With Malaysia's international border reopening last week on 1 April, and quarantine free travel both ways on our new services, it is also the perfect time to welcome back international tourists, providing a significant boost to the nation's tourism sector and the economy, as we did pre-pandemic.

"We continue to prioritise putting our guests first and while we were unable to fly for the past two years due to the unprecedented effects of the pandemic, we are pleased to confirm that anyone with outstanding bookings or Credit Accounts can now use these to book our new services. We are also preparing travel vouchers for our guests who have unutilised credit, to use for future bookings, which will be announced in the near future. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding and cannot wait to welcome everyone back on board soon!"

Fares from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur start from INR8,389 and INR24,225 all-in one way* and fares from Kuala Lumpur to New Delhi start from RM484 on Economy or guests can choose to experience the Premium Flatbed from RM1,699 all-in one-way. The new service to/from India can be booked through the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Super App or via the website starting today until 24 April 2022.

AirAsia X return flight schedule from Kuala Lumpur to New Delhi, India