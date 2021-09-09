Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AirAsia Berhad : all set to welcome you onboard with stringent safety measures on-ground and in-flight

09/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
SEPANG, 9 September 2021 - AirAsia is ready to work hand-in-hand with all tourism industry players in Langkawi as the travel bubble will begin on 16 September as announced by the government and is introducing best value deals for flights, hotels and SNAP Combos alongside ensuring that stringent safety measures continue to be implemented on-ground and in-flight across our operations.

Fly into Langkawi from Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru, Ipoh and Kota Bharu from as low as RM12 one way. Book on the airasia Super App by clicking on the 'Flights' icon from now until 19 Sept 2021, and travel from 16 Sep 2021 until 26 March 2022. You can also book your ride to the airport directly from the airasia Super App via airasia ride, with the lowest market rate from only RM55 one way (applicable in the Klang Valley only for now) by using the promo code RIDE55 from now until 30 Sep 2021.

Also lookout for unbeatable SNAP combos with return flights and 3D/2N stay from RM99 per guest at 4-5 star Langkawi hotels for a limited time and first-come, first-served basis beginning 9 Sep and travel from 16 Sep - 31 Dec 2021. Don't miss out and snap up these deals by clicking on the 'SNAP' icon on the airasia Super App!

For those who prefer to book your hotels separately, enjoy an additional 10% discount on all Langkawi hotels by using this promo code VAX8TION10 at 'Hotels' icon at the Super App for the same booking period from now until 19 Sept 2021, and travel from 16 Sep 2021 until 31 Dec 2022. All the deals above are also available at airasia.com.

As we return to the skies, we want you to fly confidently with us and have that peace of mind throughout your journey. We always strive for you to have a pleasant and safe flight with AirAsia and you have our commitment that stringent health and hygiene protocols are in place throughout your journey, including on-ground at the terminal, ramp and cargo areas as well as onboard your flight. Not only that, we have also put in place various technological innovations and improvements to ensure that you travel with ease and hassle-free.

Flying is the safest mode of transportation, not only due to the comprehensive safety measures that we undertake, but the built-in features of the aircraft itself such as its cabin air filtration system and the vertical downward air circulation inside the cabin further prohibit the risk of infection during flying. Studies conducted by international aviation agencies have proven that the risk of inflight infection is almost zero.

Before travelling, all guests are advised to adhere to the following important travel advisory:

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 463 M 835 M 835 M
Net income 2021 -2 090 M -504 M -504 M
Net Debt 2021 13 132 M 3 166 M 3 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 684 M 885 M 888 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,95 MYR
Average target price 0,69 MYR
Spread / Average Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD6.78%885
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.39%25 731
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.57%21 381
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.5.27%15 071
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.49%14 875
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.87%14 359