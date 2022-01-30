Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia Berhad : celebrates inaugural flight connecting Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Terengganu

01/30/2022 | 06:11am EST
Apart from the latest Kota Kinabalu-Kuala Terengganu route, AirAsia has earlier in January launched Kuching-Langkawi, Johor Bahru-Bintulu and Penang-Sibu as part of its efforts to help rejuvenate domestic tourism.

Riad Asmat, CEO AirAsia Malaysia said: "These new routes will strengthen our tourism footprint in Malaysia and set the scene to prepare for the return of international travel soon, as it provides more options for international visitors to travel between various tourism hotspots in Malaysia.

"We would like to thank both Terengganu State Tourism as well as Sabah Tourism for continuously supporting all of AirAsia's efforts in reviving the tourism industry, and we look forward to working closely together to drive increased traffic between both cities.

"From an operational standpoint, we have extensively prepared to ensure all of our guests can travel safely, seamlessly and with peace of mind. AirAsia guests are always assured of the stringent health and safety protocols enforced on all of our flights with our highly trained and fully vaccinated crew continuing to deliver the world's best service during the pandemic."

Terengganu State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee Chairman YB Ariffin Deraman said, "This inaugural flight connecting Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Terengganu is a historical moment to remember. On behalf of the state government, I would like to thank AirAsia for choosing Terengganu as one of its new routes, as it helps to enliven the domestic tourism industry, besides providing more options for local or international tourists to travel within Malaysia."

"We will continue to support AirAsia and look forward to working closely in the future to promote the industry."

Meanwhile, Noredah Othman, CEO of Sabah Tourism Board said:"Multiple points of access into Sabah is important for our industry. It allows us to be more accessible to tourists who are already visiting to consider Sabah as another Malaysian destination for their holiday. The current inbound from Terengganu of domestic travelers will most likely be of VFR - Visiting Family and Friend travelers," "Both Sabah and Terengganu share the similarity of having great dive sites. This will equally give the dive fraternity in Terengganu a reason to explore our local dive sites. Besides that, we certainly look forward to welcoming more Malaysians and others residing in Terengganu to explore Sabah and experience its tourism and cultural offerings," she adds.

AirAsia has spent the period of downtime in travel over the past 20 months to further improve and revamp its flight procedures and processes. In the highest interest of safety and wellbeing of all of our guests and employees, only fully-vaccinated employees will operate flights and be on-duty at airport terminals and likewise,only fully-vaccinated guests are accepted onboard. As part of its robust Covid-19 mitigation plan, AirAsia has made it mandatory for guests to check-in via the airasia Super App and launched a unique FACES facial recognition boarding system that will make the entire journey fully digital and contactless.

All AirAsia's aircraft are properly maintained according to procedures set by the manufacturer. AirAsia has set up an in-house maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) unit called Asia Digital Engineering that provides services not only to AirAsia but also other airlines. Likewise, all its pilots and cabin crew are regularly trained for mandatory refresher courses and ongoing retraining so that they are always on top of their job.

For more information on AirAsia's safety measures and travel SOPs, please read the latest travel advisoryhere.

Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App's offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery now.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 11:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
