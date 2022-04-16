Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(CAPITALA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-14
0.7050 MYR    0.00%
04/14AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App 与 Trip.com 携手合作以进一步拓展OTA能力
PU
04/14AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App further expands OTA capabilities by partnering Trip.com
PU
04/13AirAsia announces more flights to key India destinations; Celebrates travel resumption to India with over 10,000 additional seats on sale weekly
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : celebrates inaugural international flight back to Sabah

04/16/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apart from Singapore, AirAsia has also resumed flights to India, Brunei, the Maldives, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia from Kuala Lumpur. More international flights to and from Kota Kinabalu will begin operating soon.

YB Datuk Jafry Hj Ariffin, Minister of Tourism, Culture & Environment, Sabah said: "Since international borders re-opened on 1 April 2022, we have been working tirelessly with all parties to keep Sabah on top of tourists and travellers minds throughout these past two years. With the support of important stakeholders such as AirAsia, which has always been providing low-cost flights to connect people to Sabah, we are confident that our local tourism industry will soon resume to pre-pandemic levels."

Puan Noredah Othman, the CEO of Sabah Tourism Board added:"STB will continue to promote Sabah as a choice holiday destination to Singaporeans and also to use the popular Singapore hub as a transit point for long haul market travellers to reach Sabah. We are relieved that international flights are progressively resuming since we rely heavily on air connectivity for our tourism arrivals."

Tan Mai Yin, Chief Commercial Officer (AirAsia airlines) said: "AirAsia is very proud to welcome the first international flight back into the state of Sabah, and would like to thank the Minister of Tourism, Culture & Environment Sabah, Tourism Malaysia, Sabah Tourism Board and all other involved parties for joining us on this significant occasion today. After two long years, this is indeed a day to celebrate as AirAsia continues to work alongside all Sabah travel and tourism stakeholders to revive the industry.

Sabah is known worldwide for its beautiful nature, both on land and underwater, aside from the warm hospitality of Sabahans and the amazing local cuisine and array of seafood. Pre-COVID, AirAsia holds a 44.3% market share for international arrivals into Sabah, and we are committed to rebuild that market share and welcome travellers from across the region on our flights to Sabah again."

As part of its robust health and safety protocols, AirAsia Malaysia has successfully migrated over 95% of its guests to use contactless self-check-in service via the airasia Super App and its website, an initiative that was made mandatory at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The airline will continue to promote its contactless procedures as an integral part of its efforts to further strengthen its Covid-19 mitigation plan.

As part of an ongoing education process, AirAsia is encouraging all guests to migrate and upgrade to the all-in-one airasia Super App for a seamless and contactless journey. AirAsia's counter check-in service will be strictly for exempted categories of guests only at all airports in Malaysia from 1 April 2022. Among the exempted groups are senior citizens aged 70 and above, people with disabilities registered with the Welfare Department, young passengers travelling alone, group bookings of 10 guests and more, charter flight passengers and more.

AirAsia has twice been recognised for its robust and comprehensive Covid-19 mitigation plans, with highest levels of safety and operational integrity with a 7/7 rating from the aviation experts at airlineratings.com in 2021 and 2022.

For more information on AirAsia's safety measures and travel SOPs, please read the latest travel advisoryhere.

Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App's offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery now.

*** ENDS ***

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 05:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
04/14AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App 与 Trip.com 携手合作以Ű..
PU
04/14AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App further expands OTA capabilities by partnering Trip.com
PU
04/13AirAsia announces more flights to key India destinations; Celebrates travel resumption ..
AQ
04/13AIRASIA BERHAD : announces more flights to key India destinations
PU
04/12AIRASIA BERHAD : Capital A Berhad (Formerly Known As AirAsia Group Berhad ("The Company")
PU
04/12Over 2 million seats available for FREE* on AirAsia
AQ
04/08AIRASIA BERHAD : Over 2 million seats available for FREE* on AirAsia!
PU
04/08AIRASIA BERHAD : Ania na mi! AirAsia Philippines Dumaguete Maiden Flight Takes Off, kicks ..
PU
04/07AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App and Google Cloud Forge Strategic Collaboration to Unlock Digita..
PU
04/07AIRASIA BERHAD : Aviation Group Partners with Century Medical Centre (CMC) Medijaya and Pa..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 325 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2021 -2 532 M -598 M -598 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 417 M 3 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 934 M 693 M 693 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,71 MYR
Average target price 0,75 MYR
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-10.76%693
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.39%27 032
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.99%19 445
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.07%18 312
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.64%16 506
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.3.08%14 745