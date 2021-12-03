AirAsia Berhad : celebrates its 20th birthday with amazing sales on the Super App!

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 DECEMBER 2021 - In conjunction with AirAsia's 20th birthday celebration, airasia Super App is launching a variety of exceptional promotional offers where users can find incredible deals for flights, hotels, food delivery, grocery shopping, ride-hailing, health, beauty, duty free products and so much more!

The biggest sale for travel and lifestyle offerings in the region will take place from 1 December 2021 (10AM, GMT +8) to 20 December 2021 with discounts of up to 80% across all product offerings on airasia Super App.

Amanda Woo, CEO of airasia Super App said, "The AirAsia brand name carries major significance in the hearts of the people in ASEAN. For the past 20 years, AirAsia has been synonymous with great value through the democratisation of air travel with low fares and great service. In more recent years, we have offered not only great value but more choice to our Super App users through our delivery and close to 20 digital and lifestyle businesses, creating what we call the 'airasia way of life'.

"It might be our birthday, but the gift of the best travel and lifestyle deals are on us as we thank you and look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with over 600 million guests and super app users, who have been with us for the better part of two decades.

"In the past year, we have not only established the airasia Super App platform as one of the top Online Travel Platforms in the region, we have also witnessed AirAsia's successful transformation into a data and tech driven travel and lifestyle group, which achieved unicorn status in record time. The 20th birthday sale is our way of showing how much we appreciate our loyal guests and app users, as we could not have achieved all of this without their ongoing support."

Guests can book their flights to Penang, Johor Bahru, Alor Setar, Terengganu and many more popular destinations starting from just RM1, for travel between the period of 3 January 2021 - 30 September 2022, by clicking on the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Super App.

By clicking on the 'SNAP' icon on the airasia Super App, guests can also look forward to SNAP (Flight + hotel) deals to Penang and Kuching from just RM79 from 6 December to 8 December 2021 for travel between the period of 3 January 2021 - 30 September 2022.

airasia travelmall, the online duty-free item portal will be offering a storewide sale with up to 50% off and with free delivery of duty-free items to any hotel and destination in Langkawi throughout the promotional period, and from 9 December to 12 December 2021, all items will be on sale for up to 60% off. Click on the 'Travelmall' icon to find out more.

Guests who book their hotels from 1 December to 20 December 2021 can receive 20% off all hotels through the 'Hotels' icon on the airasia Super App, with the promo code HAPPY20 at checkout.

From 1 December to 5 December 2021, guests can book flights on all other airlines on airasia Super App with up to 20% off via the 'Flights' icon, while BigPay users will also get extra discounts of up to 22% off from 3 December to 9 December 2021 using their BigPay cards.

By clicking on the 'Health' icon, airasia Super App users can receive a special facial and laser treatment by Pure Touch Clinic for just RM200 on airasia health on 13 December 2021. Click on the 'Health' icon to find out more.

airasia food users can also get a sitewide RM20 off from 16 December to 20 December 2021 with the promo code AAF20MY, and check out different lowest priced meals on sale every day from their favorite restaurants by clicking on the 'Food' icon on the airasia Super App. During the same period, airasia grocer users can also get up to 80% off all items on the site. Click on the 'Food' and 'Grocer' icons on the airasia Super App respectively to find out more.

On 14 December 2021, app users can purchase two selected items on Ikhlas with 20% off, while airasia money users can enjoy RM3 OFF their daily commute on airasia ride when they pay for their utility bills by clicking on the "Money" icon on the Super App.

On the delivery side, airasia ride will also be offering Free Rides from 16 December to 20 December 2021 by clicking on the 'Ride' icon on the airasia Super App and using the promo code FREERIDE, capped at RM10. During the same period, the first 100 orders under the new parcel delivery service airasia xpress, will be offered Free Delivery, capped below RM10 for instant delivery.

Super App users can also earn 2X BIG Points during the entire promotional period, and pay using BIG Points for their purchases. BigPay users can perform an easy and secure 'One-Click' immediate checkout using their BigPay card.

Stay up to date with everything e-commerce from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App's e-commerce offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery now.