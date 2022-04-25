AirAsia Berhad : celebrates return of popular Kuala Lumpur to Siem Reap service

Sepang, 25 April 2022: Following the resumption of flights to Phnom Penh in January, AirAsia today celebrates the reinstatement of flight services to another major city in Cambodia - Siem Reap.

Flight AK540 from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) departed today at (1:05pm) and touched down in Siem Reap at (2.20pm, local time) with 109 passengers on board. The return flight departs Siem Reap at 2:55pm (local time) today and is scheduled to arrive back in Kuala Lumpur at (6.10pm, local time).

Cambodia is one of the first countries in the region to relax its entry requirements for foreign travel, an initiative welcomed by travellers all over the world. The Royal Government of Cambodia officially announced on 15 November 2021 the reopening of the country to welcome fully vaccinated international travellers without the need for quarantine or COVID-19 testing at all international gateways and checkpoints.

Riad Asmat, CEO AirAsia Malaysia said: "Following our recent return to Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, we are thrilled to launch more flights to another major city in the country ‒ Siem Reap. Cambodia remains a core market for AirAsia. Prior to COVID-19, Siem Reap was one of the most popular destinations in Asean as a key tourist hub for globetrotters from all over the world.

"AirAsia started the route in 2018 and flew close to 170,000 passengers in 2019. We are confident that these new services will continue to be very popular in the future. In response to strong demand, we are also planning more flights and destinations in Cambodia with services to Sihanoukville scheduled to take flight on 2 June.

"AirAsia welcomes the initiatives taken by the Cambodian government to ease travel restrictions to allow more seamless travel to Cambodia. We look forward to flying more leisure seekers from near and far to the country soon."

HE Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, Cambodia, said: "On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Cambodia, we're thrilled with this re-connectivity of flights to our heritage, cultural and dynamic city of Siem Reap. I would like to convey my sincere thanks to AirAsia for steadily reconnecting and encouraging travellers to visit Cambodia once again.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to applaud AirAsia for bravely weathering the devastating impact of the pandemic and staying strong amidst the uncertainties. Over the recent years, AirAsia has always been one of our strongest partners for connectivity and we look forward to working closely with them to increase services to the Kingdom in the near future.

"Cambodia is now truly open for all vaccinated tourists and we welcome AirAsia guests back to our great country with open arms. Tourism is a significant driver of our economy and social development, we thank AirAsia for their continued support to stimulate and grow air travel to our key leisure destinations. Cambodia, the Kingdom of Wonder invites travellers from all walks of life to feel its warmth, safely and hygienically."

Mr Alain Brun, Chief Executive Officer of Cambodia Airports said, "We are confident that travellers will be eager to explore the wide range of activities and sights available around Siem Reap, alongside the Angkor Wat UNESCO site."

He said: "Travellers will also be able to enjoy easy travel around Siem Reap thanks to the recent investment carried out by Cambodian authorities in infrastructure to embellish Siem Reap to attract back visitors. The return of AirAsia therefore signals an encouraging path forward. Cambodia Airports, the developer and operator of Cambodia's 3 international airports, looks at the rebound in air travel as another validation of its long-term strategy of investing in its airport facilities, making the journey to Cambodia a wonderful experience from the moment passengers land and walk through our airports."

In conjunction with the resumption of flights from today, guests can once again look forward to reconnecting with friends and families or plan a vacation in the scenic and picturesque Siem Reap, a city that remains a tourist favourite for its carefully preserved ruins, dating back to the Khmer Empire in the 15th century.

To celebrate the resumption of quarantine-free travel to Siem Reap, AirAsia will operate twice weekly return flights from Kuala Lumpur to Siem Reap on Mondays and Fridays with the best value airfares.

From today until 1 May 2022, guests can book their flights to Siem Reap from just RM149 for one way, for travel between now and 11 September 2022 and from just RM129 for one way for travel between 12 Sep 2022 to 25 March 2023 through the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Super App. Guests looking to visit or return to Kuala Lumpur may book their flights from Siem Reap from just USD59 one way for travel between now and 11 September 2022 and fromjustUSD45 for one way for travel between 12 Sep 2022 to 25 March 2023 for flights booked from now until 1 May 2022.

AirAsia (flight code AK) return flight schedule from Kuala Lumpur to Siem Reap