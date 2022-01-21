Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : continues to be the top choice in the travel category

01/21/2022 | 11:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 January 2022 - AirAsia continues to be the top choice in the travel category as the brand garnered Silver award at the Putra Brand Awards 2021 in the Transportation, Travel and Tourism category.

airasia Group Chief Brand Officer Rudy Khaw said, "The past two years have been a turbulent ride for the tourism and aviation industries and with numerous travel restrictions to contend with last year, we had to find new and interesting ways to keep our brand at the forefront of mind for our consumers. The many offerings we introduced and improved throughout 2021 allowed us to be in a position of maintaining that relevancy and ensuring strong recall.

"As we ease into the endemic phase as a digital services group, our broad range of products and services continue to leverage one another to boost and reaffirm our market presence across multiple industries. No other brand in Asean offers the breadth of services we do now and with access to over 700 million consumers in Southeast Asia, we foresee huge growth potential to command brand leadership in all that we offer.

"We would like to thank everyone who voted for us and we are delighted that the airasia brand continues to resonate so strongly in the market. This award is dedicated to everyone who never stops believing in us, and to all our Allstars who never stop building the airasia brand into what it is today."

The Putra Brand Awards is an initiative by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) to recognise local and international brands that are near and dear to the hearts of all Malaysians. It is the only award chosen by the people.

The award received over 11,000 responses from consumers across Peninsular and East Malaysia who participated in the consumer preference survey to determine their favourite brands across 24 different product and services categories.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 04:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
01/21AIRASIA BERHAD : continues to be the top choice in the travel category
PU
01/21Malaysia's AirAsia eyes air cargo carrier - media
RE
01/20AIRASIA BERHAD : Introduces 2 New Baggage Services Take More Onboard with “Xtra Carr..
PU
01/20AIRASIA BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision Of Shares
PU
01/20AIRASIA BERHAD : Ancillary products set to drive additional revenue for air carriers in 20..
PU
01/18AIRASIA BERHAD : AAV Completes Baht 14 billion in Capital Raising Overwhelming response fo..
PU
01/17AIRASIA BERHAD : Contactless Spells the Future of Travel, AirAsia Philippines survey says
PU
01/17AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App Reaffirms Best Value Delivery Services in Johor Bahru
PU
01/15AIRASIA BERHAD : food announces Delivereat founder Tan Suan Sear as Group Head of food
PU
01/14Malaysia's AirAsia works to regularize finances to shed PN17 tag
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 325 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2021 -2 593 M -620 M -620 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 458 M 3 458 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 517 M 601 M 601 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 0,61 MYR
Average target price 0,92 MYR
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-23.42%591
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.61%24 772
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC10.82%21 714
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.68%19 112
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.42%17 478
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED7.95%13 955