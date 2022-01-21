AirAsia Berhad : continues to be the top choice in the travel category

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 January 2022 - AirAsia continues to be the top choice in the travel category as the brand garnered Silver award at the Putra Brand Awards 2021 in the Transportation, Travel and Tourism category.

airasia Group Chief Brand Officer Rudy Khaw said, "The past two years have been a turbulent ride for the tourism and aviation industries and with numerous travel restrictions to contend with last year, we had to find new and interesting ways to keep our brand at the forefront of mind for our consumers. The many offerings we introduced and improved throughout 2021 allowed us to be in a position of maintaining that relevancy and ensuring strong recall.

"As we ease into the endemic phase as a digital services group, our broad range of products and services continue to leverage one another to boost and reaffirm our market presence across multiple industries. No other brand in Asean offers the breadth of services we do now and with access to over 700 million consumers in Southeast Asia, we foresee huge growth potential to command brand leadership in all that we offer.

"We would like to thank everyone who voted for us and we are delighted that the airasia brand continues to resonate so strongly in the market. This award is dedicated to everyone who never stops believing in us, and to all our Allstars who never stop building the airasia brand into what it is today."

The Putra Brand Awards is an initiative by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) to recognise local and international brands that are near and dear to the hearts of all Malaysians. It is the only award chosen by the people.

The award received over 11,000 responses from consumers across Peninsular and East Malaysia who participated in the consumer preference survey to determine their favourite brands across 24 different product and services categories.