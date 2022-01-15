Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : food announces Delivereat founder Tan Suan Sear as Group Head of food

01/15/2022 | 10:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PENANG, 16 JANUARY 2022 - Following the successful acquisition of the food delivery platform Delivereat for USD9.8 million in August 2021, AirAsia Group announced today that it has appointed Delivereat founder Tan Suan Sear as airasia Super App's Group Head of airasia food. He will be in charge of driving growth for the Super App's food delivery platform across Malaysia as well as its plan to expand across Asean in line with the Group's accelerating digital journey.

The announcement was made during an official press conference held in Straits Quay, Penang, where Suan Sear, a local native Penangnite, and his wife, Leong Shir Mein (also appointed as Head of On-Demand for AirAsia's delivery arm, Teleport) first founded Delivereat as a homegrown startup in 2012. Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Group and Lim Ben-Jie, Head of Delivery for airasia Super App attended the event to welcome the new appointees.

Tan Suan Sear, Group Head of airasia food said, "I am excited to join the airasia food and airasia Super App family, bringing my decade of on-ground experience in the food delivery space to the table. The journey of the airasia Super App's delivery business has been an inspiring story since it was launched last year, and from one homegrown brand to another, I am confident that our team will be able to solidify airasia food's position as the region's most preferred food delivery platform in the near future."

With just two riders and one restaurant under its name back in 2012, Suan Sear and Shir Mein turned Delivereat into a household name by delivering more than one million orders to date, and offering food and express delivery services on an on-demand basis from more than 4,000 merchants (consisting of restaurants, wet markets, pharmacies and groceries), carried out by its fleet of some 4,000 registered delivery partners. Delivereat covered Penang and the Klang Valley, and led the food-delivery space with the largest selection of hawkers in Penang with around 1,000 hawkers, and was the first to allow customers to combine multiple orders within the same delivery.

Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Group said, "We are truly excited to welcome Suan Sear and Shir Mein to the team, as they bring in a wealth of experience and their "never-say-die" culture to our ongoing strategy to continue our mission of serving the underserved and become the best value food delivery platform in Asean.

"Just as former Dacsee founder Lim Chiew Shan is now our CEO of airasia ride, this move highlights AirAsia Group's commitment to acquire and cultivate local talents by bringing in seasoned Malaysian veterans in each industry. We believe this strengthens and propels the success of AirAsia Group's digital arm, well documented in a Credit Suisse report recognising us as one of the three ASEAN Unicorns based in Malaysia."

Lim Ben-Jie, Head of Delivery (e-commerce) for airasia Super App said, "The AirAsia brand has always been an ASEAN brand, from the people we serve, to the people we nurture, and now to the champions we bring onboard to our journey. Together with Suan Sear's expertise in the field, the new merchants joining in from Delivereat's roster of F&B outlets, such as McDonald's, Tealive and the fleet of riders joining our delivery team, we expect a stronger airasia food platform that will provide even better job opportunities for riders, better value and choice for our customers and most importantly, a better platform for our fellow merchants partners to be profitable and succeed in their digital transformation journey."

More promotions and special offers for airasia delivery will be available soon, so stay up to date by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 03:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
01/15AIRASIA BERHAD : food announces Delivereat founder Tan Suan Sear as Group Head of food
PU
01/14Malaysia's AirAsia works to regularize finances to shed PN17 tag
RE
01/14AirAsia Drops After Being Hit With 'Distressed' Label
DJ
01/13AIRASIA BERHAD : Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa")'s PN17 Relief Measures Resulti..
PU
01/13AIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines Statement on DOTr Department Order 2022-001
PU
01/13AIRASIA BERHAD : Introducing airasia xpress Fast, Easy, Low-Fare Parcel Delivery across Ba..
PU
01/12AIRASIA BERHAD : 7 out of 10 Filipinos pushing through with air travel in 2022, AirAsia su..
PU
01/12AIRASIA BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision Of Shares (Amended Announcem..
PU
01/12AIRASIA BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision Of Shares
PU
01/12AirAsia launches four new domestic routes in time for festive season
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 325 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2021 -2 593 M -621 M -621 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 465 M 3 465 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 576 M 616 M 617 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 0,62 MYR
Average target price 0,88 MYR
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-21.52%616
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.15%25 710
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.02%21 517
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%18 124
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED8.78%16 923
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.76%15 135