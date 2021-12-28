Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : intensifies vaccination campaign against COVID-19

12/28/2021 | 02:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Manila, 28 December 2021 - AirAsia Philippines, in its bid to add an extra level of protection for its crew and guests, intensifies its vaccination campaign for all its employees. With all of its employees being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, AirAsia Philippines now zeroes in on the booster shots for the Allstars. As of today, 20 percent of AirAsia employees have been inoculated with the booster shot, a number the low-cost airline company targets to significantly grow in the next few weeks.

The efforts to ramp up the administration of booster shots are timely as the Department of Health shortens the interval period from the second dose to just three months. This is also in line with the country's intensified program as it tries to maintain its low-risk status notwithstanding the threat from any emerging COVID-19variant.

CEO Ricky Isla recently led the AirAsia Philippines' Allstars - majority of whom were pilots, cabin crew and ground crew - in taking their COVID-19 booster shots at the NAIA Terminal 4 vaccination hub in Pasay City.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, "Taking the booster shot is our shared responsibility to ensure that all guest-interactions at the airport and onboard our flights have an added layer of protection against any emerging variant. We will continue to strengthen our multi-layered approaches to health and safety, and instill confidence amongst our guests throughout the peak end of year holiday season and into 2022."

AirAsia Philippines is exhausting efforts to ensure employees get their booster shots as soon as possible - from slot verification and confirmation, to transport assistance to and from the vaccination site. Safety remains the top priority for the world's best low-cost airline as it continues to observe a 15-20% increase in bookings for near term travel within 30-60 days. Load factor for the month of December was registered at 91% while January is currently at 45%. Despite the recent typhoon, Bohol (Panglao) and Caticlan (Boracay) still remain as the most popular destinations.

"We are now seeing an influx of passengers from Metro Manila to the different provinces especially with the New Year just around the corner. For this reason, our ground and flight crew remain on standby to provide the very best service and guest experience including a focus on making sure that all our flights arrive on time. And along with that promise is the assurance that when you fly with AirAsia, your health and safety are always our utmost priority," Dailisan added.

The world's best low-cost airline implements stringent multi-layered safety protocols and measures. All AirAsia Airbus A320 aircraft are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which kill up to 99.9 percent of viruses including COVID-19. Additionally, the entire AirAsia ground and flying crew are equipped with the necessary safety and protection gear. A deep and thorough cleaning and sanitation is also undertaken after each flight.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 07:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
12/27AIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 ..
PU
12/27NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund Raising
PU
12/23AIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines sends much needed help to Odette-stricken areas in Visayas an..
PU
12/22AIRASIA BERHAD : grocer makes it easier to donate essentials to flood victims
PU
12/22AIRASIA BERHAD : Brief suspension of new flight bookings on the Vaccinated Travel Lane to ..
PU
12/21AIRASIA BERHAD : Foundation activates latest fund-raising campaign in support of post-floo..
PU
12/21AIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines brings Star of Hope project to Asilo de San Vicente de Paul
PU
12/20AIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 ..
PU
12/20AIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines resumes Domestic Routes post typhoon Odette, focuses on relie..
PU
12/19AIRASIA BERHAD : ride expands simultaneously into Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Seremban and Melaka
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 332 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2021 -2 596 M -621 M -621 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 460 M 3 460 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 177 M 759 M 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 0,82 MYR
Average target price 0,89 MYR
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-7.91%759
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.01%25 065
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.45%20 115
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.93%16 510
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.81%15 147
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.3.08%14 529