Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : offers amazing deals as Malaysia & Singapore jointly start Vaccinated Travel Lane

11/19/2021 | 10:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guests can book their flights to Singapore from just RM85 one way and travel between 29 November 2021 and 26 March 2022 through the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Super App. Guests can secure great value flights+hotel deals through the 'SNAP' icon on the Super App with savings from up to 30% off. Those who prefer to book their hotels separately may check the 'Hotels' icon in the app and get an extra 10% off with the promo code AAHOTEL10. Guests can also book their rides to and fro the airport from just RM55 by using airasia ride, by clicking on the 'Ride' icon on the airasia Super App.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Malaysia who wish to travel to Singapore must meet the requirements set by the Singapore Government prior to purchasing their flights and upon arrival.

Riad Asmat, CEO AirAsia Malaysia said: "The resumption of travel to Singapore signifies great progress of international travel in the region, as we have seen an overwhelming response for flight booking to Thailand and Phuket with a 17x increase since our announcement. This shows huge pent-up demand for international travel, and AirAsia is ready to serve our guests with stringent health and safety protocols enforced on all of our flights, combined with our highly trained and fully vaccinated crew continuing to deliver the world's best service during the pandemic."

"AirAsia is proud to support the initiative by the Singapore government and we look forward to mounting more flights across the straits."

John Gregory Conceicao, Executive Director, Southeast Asia, Singapore Tourism Board said, "The VTL scheme is a significant milestone to allow for the gradual resumption of travel between Singapore and Malaysia. Singapore stands ready to welcome the return of Malaysian travellers to the city through key partners like AirAsia. Travellers can look forward to a new standard of travel tailored to your changing needs and new experiences filled with reinvented, fresh and innovative offerings that ignite your passion. When you're ready, come reimagine your travel experience in Singapore."

AirAsia has spent the period of downtime in flights over the past 18 months to further enhance and revamp its flight procedures and processes. In the highest interest of safety and wellbeing of all its guests and employees, only fully-vaccinated cabin crew and ground staff will operate flights and be on-duty at airport terminals. Furthermore, AirAsia assures the highest safety standards are in place as part of its robust Covid-19 mitigation plan including by accepting only fully-vaccinated guests onboard, making it mandatory to check-in via the airasia Super App, and rolling out the FACES facial recognition boarding system that will make the entire travel journey fully digital and contactless.

Despite the flight hibernation for a good part of the past 18 months, all AirAsia's aircraft are properly maintained according to procedures set by the manufacturer. AirAsia has set up an in-house maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) unit called Asia Digital Engineering that provides services not only to AirAsia but also other airlines. Moreover, all its pilots and cabin crew are regularly trained for mandatory refresher courses and ongoing retraining so that they are on top of their job.

For travel requirements under the VTL to Singapore please click here.

Stay up to date witheverything e-commerce from the airasia super app by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia super app's e-commerce offerings!

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 03:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
11/19AIRASIA BERHAD : offers amazing deals as Singapore & Malaysia jointly start Vaccinated Tra..
PU
11/19AIRASIA BERHAD : offers amazing deals as Malaysia & Singapore jointly start Vaccinated Tra..
PU
11/19AIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 ..
PU
11/18AIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines' alwaysREDy celebrates 1st year anniversary, partners with Op..
PU
11/18NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund Raising
PU
11/18AIRASIA BERHAD : Important Relevant Dates For Renounceable Rights
PU
11/18AIRASIA BERHAD : Rights Issue
PU
11/18AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App launches FACES - a gamechanger for fully integrated contactless..
PU
11/18AIRASIA BERHAD : Bangkok-Phnom Penh flights are back from Only 1,690 THB/Trip More Connect..
PU
11/17AIRASIA BERHAD : All AirAsia Philippines destinations no longer require COVID-19 test for ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 424 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2021 -2 426 M -581 M -581 M
Net Debt 2021 14 541 M 3 480 M 3 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 093 M 978 M 980 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1,05 MYR
Average target price 0,88 MYR
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD18.64%1 053
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.22%25 588
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.22%20 867
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.84%16 417
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.16%16 045
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.66%15 358