AirAsia Berhad : offers amazing deals as Singapore & Malaysia jointly start Vaccinated Travel Lane

Guests can book their flights to Kuala Lumpur from just SGD69 one way and travel between 29 November 2021 and 26 March 2022 through the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Super App. Guests can secure great value flights+hotel deals through the 'SNAP' icon on the Super App with savings up to 30% off. Those who prefer to book their hotels separately may check the 'Hotels' icon in the app and get an extra 10% off with the promo code AAHOTEL10. Guests can also book their rides to and fro klia2 from just SGS18 by using airasia ride, by clicking on the 'Ride' icon on the airasia Super App.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore who wish to travel to Malaysia must meet the requirements set by the Malaysia Government prior to purchasing their flights and upon arrival.

Riad Asmat, CEO AirAsia Malaysia said: "The resumption of travel from Singapore to Malaysia signifies great progress of international travel in the region, as we have seen an overwhelming response for flight booking to Thailand and Phuket with a 17x increase since our announcement last week. This shows huge pent-up demand for international travel, and AirAsia is ready to serve our guests with stringent health and safety protocols enforced on all of our flights, combined with our highly trained and fully vaccinated crew continuing to deliver the world's best service during the pandemic."

"AirAsia is proud to support the initiative by the Singapore government and we look forward to mounting more flights across the straits."

John Gregory Conceicao, Executive Director, Southeast Asia, Singapore Tourism Board said, "The VTL scheme is a significant milestone to allow for the gradual resumption of travel between Singapore and Malaysia. Singapore stands ready to welcome the return of Malaysian travellers to the city through key partners like AirAsia. Travellers can look forward to a new standard of travel tailored to your changing needs and new experiences filled with reinvented, fresh and innovative offerings that ignite your passion. When you're ready, come reimagine your travel experience in Singapore."

AirAsia has spent the period of downtime in flights over the past 18 months to further enhance and revamp its flight procedures and processes. In the highest interest of safety and wellbeing of all its guests and employees, only fully-vaccinated cabin crew and ground staff will operate flights and be on-duty at airport terminals. Furthermore, AirAsia assures the highest safety standards are in place as part of its robust Covid-19 mitigation plan including by accepting only fully-vaccinated guests onboard, making it mandatory to check-in via the airasia Super App, and rolling out the FACES facial recognition boarding system that will make the entire travel journey fully digital and contactless.

Despite the flight hibernation for a good part of the past 18 months, all AirAsia's aircraft are properly maintained according to procedures set by the manufacturer. AirAsia has set up an in-house maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) unit called Asia Digital Engineering that provides services not only to AirAsia but also other airlines. Moreover, all its pilots and cabin crew are regularly trained for mandatory refresher courses and ongoing retraining so that they are on top of their job.

For travel requirements under the VTL to Malaysia please click here.

