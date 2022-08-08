AirAsia Berhad : rewards expands lifestyle market offerings with dtac partnership, allowing members to convert points and enjoy each other's privileges.

dtac reward customers can now convert dtac reward coins to airasia points and vice versa.

Bangkok, 8 August 2022 - airasia rewards, a recognised leader in loyalty marketing under the airasia Super App has partnered with Total Access Communication Public Company Limited or "dtac", one of the mobile phone network leaders in Thailand, to launch a new conversion partnership that allows their members and customers to convert dtac reward coins to airasia points and vice versa on airasia Super App and dtac app.

Ms. Ba-wornpak Siripanich, airasia rewards Country Head for Thailand said "Dtac reward customers will be able to convert dtac reward coins to airasia points on dtac app, and likewise, airasia members can convert airasia points to dtac reward coins via airasia xchange's "points code" conversion feature on airasia Super App. Right after making a successful conversion, members can use their converted airasia points to redeem their favorite deals on various travel and lifestyle products including flights, hotels, food delivery, shopping, and more on airasia Super App, or redeem dtac reward coin for mobile phone and internet packages, as well as other products and services from dtac-instantly and seamlessly. This partnership aims to provide various choices that accommodate and account for individual members' lifestyle needs, as both an airasia member and dtac reward customer.

To celebrate this partnership, airasia rewards is offering 100% bonus airasia points to dtac reward customers with the highest accumulated conversion of dtac reward coins to airasia points from 8 - 31 August 2022 via the dtac app*.

*Terms & conditions apply, please find out more on airasia Super App, in the "Rewards" tab.