AirAsia Berhad : ride expands simultaneously into Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Seremban and Melaka

JOHOR BAHRU, 19 December 2021 - Hot on the wheels of its recent launch in Penang, airasia ride today is announcing its expansion into another four key cities, namely Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Seremban and Melaka, aiming to provide greater convenience and competitive fares for the people there as well as better income opportunities for local drivers.

To celebrate the quadruple-debut, passengers in all four cities can enjoy limited RM1 rides daily from now until 25th December 2021. The promotional rides are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the period. Moreover, passengers in Johor Bahru can enjoy free ride* to and from Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru from now until 21st December 2021 with promo code FREERIDEPMJB. The airasia ride e-hailing service can be booked by simply clicking on the 'Ride' icon on the airasia Super App.

Meanwhile, also in conjunction with the launch, all airasia ride drivers in all cities it operates in will get a free AirAsia flight by just completing 30 trips between 3rd and 16th January 2022. A total of 1,000 free flights are up for grabs. Signing up is easy by downloading the airasia ride driver app or find out more here.

Lim Chiew Shan, CEO of airasia ride Malaysia said, "Our simultaneous expansion into Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Seremban and Malacca is a remarkable milestone, having successfully painted the cities red in the Klang Valley, Langkawi and more recently in Penang. With the expansion,customers not only get to enjoy the best travel and lifestyle deals, but also book their rides with lower fares of around 10%-15% less than the market all through one convenient platform on the airasia Super App.

"Most importantly, we are proud to continue serving the local community and provide more job opportunities in these cities. Aligning with our "driver-forward" strategy that is coupled with our lowest commission rate in the industry, airasia ride drivers take home 85% of the fares that they earn. Drivers also have more freedom to choose their preferred frequency and volume of bookings without needing to worry about being penalised, allowing them to focus on their performance on the road while providing the best quality and safest service for each customer. We are launching a free flights campaign to further motivate our drivers, aside from many more incentives and opportunities to encourage everyone to join us on this exciting journey!"

As an added advantage, airasia ride drivers are also able to leverage on the airline brand to secure more customers travelling to and from the airport. Guests travelling on AirAsia will have the option to book their airport transfers upon purchasing their flights, allowing drivers to secure more passengers in advance and plan their trips more productively. They will also have real-time information on passenger arrivals, enabling drivers to have better time management by reducing waiting time, and resulting in the ability to make more trips and earn more income.

For added convenience, passengers are able to book on-demand rides, or even pre-book their rides in advance using high speed airasia wifi onboard AirAsia flights in a few simple steps before they land.

More promotions and special offers for airasia ride will be available soon, so stay up to date by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram.

*Free ride discount capped at RM10, for new users only, other T&C apply.