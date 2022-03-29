AirAsia Berhad : ride expands to Alor Setar, Kota Bharu and Kuala Terengganu simultaneously with SUPER deals

Alor Setar, 29 March 2022 - airasia Super App's e-hailing service, airasia ride has expanded into three more cities simultaneously: Alor Setar, Kota Bharu and Kuala Terengganu, continuing its mission to provide connectivity to more people across the country with a SUPER convenient and affordable e-hailing experience, as well as greater income opportunities for local drivers.

To celebrate the launch of the new expansion, passengers in all three cities can enjoy RM3 off two rides from now until 23 April 2022 by using the promo code HILOQSTAQ in Alor Setar, HIKELATE in Kota Bharu and HITRANUNG in Kuala Terengganu. Click on the 'Ride' icon on the airasiaSuper App to book our ride!

Individuals who are interested in joining the airasia ride family as an e-hailing driver can easily sign up by downloading the airasia ride driver app or filling up the form here.

Lim Chiew Shan, Regional CEO of airasia ride said: "We are very excited to announce the expansion of airasia ride into three more key cities in Malaysia today. With the expansion, our passengers will not only get to enjoy super deals, but also have a greater ride experience with lower fares through one convenient platform on the airasia Super App,"

"We are proud to continue to serve the local communities and create more job opportunities and side income to the people of these areas. In line with our "driver-forward" strategy, coupled with our lowest commission rate in the market, airasia ride drivers can take home 85% of the fares that they earn and have more freedom to choose their preferred frequency and volume of bookings. This allows them to focus on their performance on the road while ensuring the best quality and safest service to each passenger," added Lim.

For added convenience, passengers are able to book on-demand rides, or even pre-book their rides in advance using high speed airasia wifi onboard AirAsia flights in a few simple steps before they land.

More promotions and special offers for the airasia ride will be available soon, so stay up to date by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram.