Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(CAPITALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : ride expands to Alor Setar, Kota Bharu and Kuala Terengganu simultaneously with SUPER deals

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alor Setar, 29 March 2022 - airasia Super App's e-hailing service, airasia ride has expanded into three more cities simultaneously: Alor Setar, Kota Bharu and Kuala Terengganu, continuing its mission to provide connectivity to more people across the country with a SUPER convenient and affordable e-hailing experience, as well as greater income opportunities for local drivers.

To celebrate the launch of the new expansion, passengers in all three cities can enjoy RM3 off two rides from now until 23 April 2022 by using the promo code HILOQSTAQ in Alor Setar, HIKELATE in Kota Bharu and HITRANUNG in Kuala Terengganu. Click on the 'Ride' icon on the airasiaSuper App to book our ride!

Individuals who are interested in joining the airasia ride family as an e-hailing driver can easily sign up by downloading the airasia ride driver app or filling up the form here.

Lim Chiew Shan, Regional CEO of airasia ride said: "We are very excited to announce the expansion of airasia ride into three more key cities in Malaysia today. With the expansion, our passengers will not only get to enjoy super deals, but also have a greater ride experience with lower fares through one convenient platform on the airasia Super App,"

"We are proud to continue to serve the local communities and create more job opportunities and side income to the people of these areas. In line with our "driver-forward" strategy, coupled with our lowest commission rate in the market, airasia ride drivers can take home 85% of the fares that they earn and have more freedom to choose their preferred frequency and volume of bookings. This allows them to focus on their performance on the road while ensuring the best quality and safest service to each passenger," added Lim.

For added convenience, passengers are able to book on-demand rides, or even pre-book their rides in advance using high speed airasia wifi onboard AirAsia flights in a few simple steps before they land.

More promotions and special offers for the airasia ride will be available soon, so stay up to date by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
04:14aAIRASIA BERHAD : ride expands to Alor Setar, Kota Bharu and Kuala Terengganu simultaneousl..
PU
03:47aGÃ–ZEN HOLDING ORDERS 100 VX4 AIRCRAFT FROM AVOLON TO BRING ZERO EMISSIONS AIR TR..
AQ
03/28AIRASIA BERHAD : to reinstate five more routes connecting Singapore and Malaysia
PU
03/28AIRASIA BERHAD : addresses refund issue
PU
03/28AIRASIA BERHAD : Capital A Berhad (Formerly Known As Airasia Group Berhad ("Capital A" Or ..
PU
03/28AIRASIA BERHAD : PH all set for NAIA Terminal 4 reopening, welcomes move as indication of ..
PU
03/27AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App launches SUPER+
PU
03/25TRAVEL ADVISORY : International flights to/from Malaysia
PU
03/24AIRASIA BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision Of Shares
PU
03/24AIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 325 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 -2 532 M -601 M -601 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 434 M 3 434 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 726 M 647 M 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,66 MYR
Average target price 0,79 MYR
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-17.09%647
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.89%24 148
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.74%17 874
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.54%16 436
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.07%15 202
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.18%14 017