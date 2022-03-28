Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(CAPITALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : to reinstate five more routes connecting Singapore and Malaysia

03/28/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From now until 3 April, guests can book their flights to Malaysia from as low as SGD67 one way for travel between 16 April 2022 and 25 March 2023 through the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Super App. Guests can secure great value flights+hotel deals through the 'SNAP' icon on the Super App with savings up to 50% off. Those who prefer to book their hotels separately may check the 'Hotels' icon in the app and get an extra 20% off with the promo code [SLAYSTAY20].

For travellers entering Malaysia from Singapore, check out the hassle-free entry requirements into the country here.

Riad Asmat, CEO AirAsia Malaysia said: "AirAsia applauds the exemplary new framework set by the Singapore government. As seen by the success of previous VTL schemes, we hope that the removal of travel restrictions with only minimal testing requirements will make vaccinated travelling easier for everyone. To ensure we fulfill the pent-up demand of air travel across the region, AirAsia is working closely with industry players and government bodies especially the Singapore Tourism Board, with whom we are collaborating on joint promotional campaigns and leveraging on each others' travellers database to drive more arrivals into Singapore."

"AirAsia will continue to work closely with the Singapore government as the region transitions into an endemic phase of COVID-19, and we look forward to mounting more flights connecting the republic and the rest of Asean. As we have done so for the past 20 years, serving the underserved has always been part of AirAsia's DNA and we are committed to reconnect families and friends across international borders by providing the best deals and lowest fares to our guests."

AirAsia remains committed to providing service under stringent health and safety measures. AirAsia has successfully migrated of 95% of its guest to contactless self-check-in via the airasia Super App and its website, an initiative that was made mandatory at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and will continue to be an integral part of its effort to further strengthen its Covid-19 mitigation plan through contactless operations.

At the same time, AirAsia is encouraging all guests to migrate and upgrade to the all-in-one airasia Super App for their seamless and contactless self-check-in. AirAsia's counter check-in service will be strictly for exempted categories of guests only at all airports in Malaysia from 1 April 2022. Among the exempted groups are senior citizens aged 70 and above, people with disabilities registered with the Welfare Department, young passengers travelling alone, group bookings of 10 guests and more, charter flight passengers and more.

Travelling with AirAsia is not only safe and affordable, but also more hygienic than ever. The airline has twice been recognised for its robust and comprehensive Covid-19 mitigation plans, with highest levels of safety and operational integrity with a 7/7 rating from the aviation experts at airlineratings.com in 2021 and 2022.

Stay up to date witheverything e-commerce from the airasia super app by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia super app's e-commerce offerings!

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
03/28AIRASIA BERHAD : to reinstate five more routes connecting Singapore and Malaysia
PU
03/28AIRASIA BERHAD : addresses refund issue
PU
03/28AIRASIA BERHAD : Capital A Berhad (Formerly Known As Airasia Group Berhad ("Capital A" Or ..
PU
03/28AIRASIA BERHAD : PH all set for NAIA Terminal 4 reopening, welcomes move as indication of ..
PU
03/27AIRASIA BERHAD : Super App launches SUPER+
PU
03/25TRAVEL ADVISORY : International flights to/from Malaysia
PU
03/24AIRASIA BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision Of Shares
PU
03/24AIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 ..
PU
03/23AIRASIA BERHAD : A-list celebrities, influencers, credible industry and trade partners rec..
PU
03/22AIRASIA BERHAD : Aviation Group Limited announces Board of Directors
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 325 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 -2 532 M -601 M -601 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 434 M 3 434 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 726 M 647 M 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,66 MYR
Average target price 0,79 MYR
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-17.09%663
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.89%24 148
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.74%17 874
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.54%16 436
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.07%15 202
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.18%14 017