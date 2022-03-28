AirAsia Berhad : to reinstate five more routes connecting Singapore and Malaysia

From now until 3 April, guests can book their flights to Malaysia from as low as SGD67 one way for travel between 16 April 2022 and 25 March 2023 through the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Super App. Guests can secure great value flights+hotel deals through the 'SNAP' icon on the Super App with savings up to 50% off. Those who prefer to book their hotels separately may check the 'Hotels' icon in the app and get an extra 20% off with the promo code [SLAYSTAY20].

For travellers entering Malaysia from Singapore, check out the hassle-free entry requirements into the country here.

Riad Asmat, CEO AirAsia Malaysia said: "AirAsia applauds the exemplary new framework set by the Singapore government. As seen by the success of previous VTL schemes, we hope that the removal of travel restrictions with only minimal testing requirements will make vaccinated travelling easier for everyone. To ensure we fulfill the pent-up demand of air travel across the region, AirAsia is working closely with industry players and government bodies especially the Singapore Tourism Board, with whom we are collaborating on joint promotional campaigns and leveraging on each others' travellers database to drive more arrivals into Singapore."

"AirAsia will continue to work closely with the Singapore government as the region transitions into an endemic phase of COVID-19, and we look forward to mounting more flights connecting the republic and the rest of Asean. As we have done so for the past 20 years, serving the underserved has always been part of AirAsia's DNA and we are committed to reconnect families and friends across international borders by providing the best deals and lowest fares to our guests."

AirAsia remains committed to providing service under stringent health and safety measures. AirAsia has successfully migrated of 95% of its guest to contactless self-check-in via the airasia Super App and its website, an initiative that was made mandatory at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and will continue to be an integral part of its effort to further strengthen its Covid-19 mitigation plan through contactless operations.

At the same time, AirAsia is encouraging all guests to migrate and upgrade to the all-in-one airasia Super App for their seamless and contactless self-check-in. AirAsia's counter check-in service will be strictly for exempted categories of guests only at all airports in Malaysia from 1 April 2022. Among the exempted groups are senior citizens aged 70 and above, people with disabilities registered with the Welfare Department, young passengers travelling alone, group bookings of 10 guests and more, charter flight passengers and more.

Travelling with AirAsia is not only safe and affordable, but also more hygienic than ever. The airline has twice been recognised for its robust and comprehensive Covid-19 mitigation plans, with highest levels of safety and operational integrity with a 7/7 rating from the aviation experts at airlineratings.com in 2021 and 2022.

