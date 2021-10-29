AirAsia to fly 113 weekly flights into Sarawak starting 1 Nov

RM99 one-way promo for flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak key cities

SEPANG, 29 October 2021 - AirAsia welcomes the announcement by the Sarawak State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin to boost flight frequency into the state starting 1 November 2021, further easing the limitation of flights and reducing airfares.

The airline has expressed its commitment to give the best value and service for their safe passage home and looks forward to bringing in more tourists into the State. To welcome the announcement, guests can book their flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Bintulu with all-in fares from just RM99 one way. The flights are now available for booking on the airasia Super App by clicking on the 'Flights' icon for travel starting 1 November 2021 until 31 March 2022. The promo tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests with credit accounts may use them to redeem for these flights.

Riad Asmat, CEO of AirAsia Malaysia said: "AirAsia would like to thank the Sarawak State Government, the Ministry of Transport Sarawak and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee for the decision to allow more flights into the state. Starting 1 November, AirAsia will be operating a total of 113 weekly flights from the Peninsula and Sabah into Sarawak, with the assurance of the highest safety standards and protocols in place. This is more than double the 34 weekly flights we operate from outside of the state into Sarawak presently, and on top of the 76 weekly domestic flights we operate within Sarawak.

"Sarawak is a very important market and strategic hub for AirAsia and we look forward to returning to the pre-Covid levels, if not better, when we used to have 558 weekly flights to, from and within the State. AirAsia has six A320s stationed in our Kuching hub and with this positive development we will be scaling up operations and able to provide more jobs for Sarawakians.

"We pledge our full commitment and support towards the full reopening and resumption of travel and tourism activities in Sarawak as well as looking forward to continuing to work closely with all relevant regulators, the federal and state governments, civil aviation and health authorities, and tourism bodies to ensure the highest standards of compliance and conformance are in place for every single flight that we operate."

As part of its strict Covid-19 mitigation plan, only fully-vaccinated guests are accepted onboard AirAsia flights and self check-in via the airasia Super App is mandatory. For added convenience and security, AirAsia will soon be rolling out our FACES facial recognition boarding system starting with klia2 and followed by all other airports including Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu. FACES will make the entire journey paperless, contactless and fully digital, further minimising physical contact between guests and employees.

