    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
Airasia ride launches in Penang with amazing deals

10/29/2021 | 10:17pm EDT
GEORGE TOWN, 30 OCTOBER 2021 - Having made its mark as the preferred e-hailing service in the Klang Valley and Langkawi, airasia ride officially launched in the island of Penang today, providing greater convenience and bigger savings with its more competitive fares for Penangnites as well as better income opportunities for drivers.

The debut of airasia ride service was officially flagged off by YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang in a ceremony here today, with Lim Chiew Shan, CEO of airasia ride Malaysia and Head of Delivery (e-Commerce) for airasia Super App, Lim Ben Jie in attendance.

To celebrate the launch, passengers can get Free Rides daily from now until 3 November 2021 using the promo code FREERIDE. The airasia ride e-hailing service can be booked by clicking on the 'Ride' icon on the airasia Super App.

YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang said, "We would like to congratulate AirAsia and especially the airasia Super App team for the launch of airasia ride in Penang. AirAsia has been a significant player supporting Penang's tourism and economic activities since its inception in 2002 and we applaud their effort in taking another step to contribute to the ride-hailing and e-commerce industry of the state. With the tourism industry recovering soon, airasia ride will not only create more job opportunities for the people in Penang, but will also provide tourists with more choices for affordable options to travel around the island.

"In addition to individuals who are interested to join airasia ride as drivers, we hope Penangites and especially small local business owners and restaurant owners, will take advantage of other airasia Super App offerings, such as airasia food and more recently, airasia grocer, to digitise their business and further expand their market reach. We look forward to airasia bringing more of its e-commerce businesses into Penang in the future to help revive our local economy."

Lim Chiew Shan, CEO of airasia ride Malaysia said, "At the moment, airasia ride is available in the Klang Valley, Langkawi and now in Penang. We started airasia ride with driver benefits in mind by giving them power of choice to choose the job that suits them best, which will result in fairer pricing to our customers. Happier drivers are essential to better quality service, which is why we are the preferred e-hailing service in the market. Our ambition is to democratise the e-hailing business, by running a low cost model with the highest safety and security features in place that will enable greater savings to be passed on to customers. This has resulted in our fares being around 10%-15% lower on the road, providing great value to the highly competitive e-hailing marketplace. Now customers in Penang can get the best deals not only for flights, but also book rides with the lowest fares all through one convenient platform on the airasia Super App.

"Furthermore, airasia ride is focused on providing a "driver-forward" strategy that enables our drivers to improve their overall income and enjoy a better quality of life, with as much as 85% of the fee going directly to the drivers. They also have the flexibility to choose the frequency and volume of bookings according to their preference and availability," added Lim.

airasia ride drivers will also have the added advantage of leveraging the airline brand to secure customers travelling to and from the airport. Guests on AirAsia will have the option to book their rides upon purchasing their flights, allowing drivers to secure more jobs in advance and plan their trips more productively. They will also have real-time information on passenger arrivals, enabling drivers to have better time management by reducing waiting time, resulting in the ability to make more trips and earn more income.

For added convenience passengers are able to book on-demand rides, or even pre-book their rides in advance. A special feature allows passengers to book an 'Allstar Ride' and be chauffeur driven by AirAsia pilots and cabin crew.

Those interested to join the airasia ride Allstars family may sign up by downloading the airasia ride driver app or go to this page and register there.

More promotions and special offers for airasia ride will be available soon, so stay up to date by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 02:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
