Bidding the Year Bye Up High: AirAsia Allstars share Holiday Stories 30,000ft above ground

Jorina Contapay comes from a family that is tightly knit. Counting down to New Year has always been a family affair as it coincides with her father's birthday. But on the New Year's Eve of 2019, Jorina needed to report to work to assist AirAsia guests - a year-end duty she did not expect will be completely special.

Jorina assisted an elderly woman trying to check in. "I can never forget this one passenger who was struggling with her travel requirements, and was so eager to go home to her family. She was crying that time while pleading at the counter," Jorina remembered.

"I helped her with her requirements and waited until she boarded the flight. Before she left, she thanked me with teary eyes, greeting me a blessed new year, and full of joy knowing that she will be able to see her family again" Jorina added. This reminded Jorina how through her work, she is able to spread the very same holiday cheer that she gets from her family - bringing her the fulfillment and the drive to man every counter with dedication and the AirAsia hallmark of guest-obsessed service.

Family Time Aboard AirAsia

Commonly called "Daddy Jhong", Captain Raymund Murillo is known for being family-oriented, compassionate and generous to his colleagues. Often during his flights, Captain Raymund treats the cabin crew with food as a reward for their hard work and dedication. And on holidays, he also joins the cabin crew's on board activities and entertainment where he buys gifts for the passengers.

During his year-end flight to Korea way back 2018 pre-pandemic, he came across a family with the brightest smiles as they boarded the aircraft. Captain greeted the family and the kids, as he always does in his flights. "I'm always happy to see kids during my flights. They remind me of my youngest son who is a person with Down Syndrome," Captain Murillo shared.