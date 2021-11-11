Malaysia's AirAsia gains shareholder approval for $241 million rights issue

Hit by the coronavirus-driven slump in global travel, the airline in July proposed to raise the funds through a rights issue to weather the financial impact. AirAsia has been looking to raise up to 2.5 billion ringgit.

The airline said in stock exchange filing that it secured nearly 100% of votes for its proposed renounceable rights issue of up to 1.024 billion ringgit in nominal value of seven-year redeemable convertible unsecured Islamic debt securities.

Last month,it also received approval for a loan facility of up to 500 million ringgit, 80% of which is guaranteed by the government and will be earmarked for working capital.

($1 = 4.1515 ringgit)

