    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
Malaysia's AirAsia gains shareholder approval for $241 million rights issue

11/11/2021 | 05:26am EST
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd has won shareholder approval for a rights issue to raise 1 billion ringgit ($240.88 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

Hit by the coronavirus-driven slump in global travel, the airline in July proposed to raise the funds through a rights issue to weather the financial impact. AirAsia has been looking to raise up to 2.5 billion ringgit.

The airline said in stock exchange filing that it secured nearly 100% of votes for its proposed renounceable rights issue of up to 1.024 billion ringgit in nominal value of seven-year redeemable convertible unsecured Islamic debt securities.

Last month,it also received approval for a loan facility of up to 500 million ringgit, 80% of which is guaranteed by the government and will be earmarked for working capital.

($1 = 4.1515 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by David Goodman)


Financials
Sales 2021 1 433 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2021 -2 385 M -573 M -573 M
Net Debt 2021 15 031 M 3 612 M 3 612 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 366 M 1 051 M 1 049 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
