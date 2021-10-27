Malaysia's AirAsia says over 20 new airlines join Super App

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (Reuters) - AirAsia Group Bhd
has partnered with more than 20 airlines as it builds up its
Super App into an online travel agency that also sells flights
by competitors, the Malaysian budget airline said on Thursday.
The airlines which joined airasia Super App as partners
included Air Canada, Air France, Bamboo Airways, flydubai, KLM,
Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines.
AirAsia said the app has more than 700 airline partners and
can reach over 3,000 destinations. It partnered Kiwi.com in
2019, a travel tech firm that allows users to build itineraries
to combine flights and ground transportation from more than 800
carriers.
The new partnerships come as international travel gradually
reopens after more than a year of slump due to the COVID-19
pandemic.
"We see a strong V-shape recovery in the coming months,"
airasia Super App Chief Executive Officer Amanda Woo said at a
briefing.
Woo said the app aims to capture a 30% market share and
become the top Southeast Asian online travel agency in five
years. It competes with online travel agencies like Agoda and
Traveloka.
Through the collaborations, AirAsia will offer travel deals
to more destinations outside its network across Europe, Oceania,
Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)