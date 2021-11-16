Media Statement: Statement on i-Serve Online Mall Affiliation

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 November, 2021 - In response to the article on the Edge Markets on Tuesday in which the AirAsia brand is quoted, AirAsia wishes to clarify that AirAsia did not engage the service of i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd in the manner as described in the said article.

AirAsia takes note that the action taken by the regulatory bodies against i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd is for allegations of various offences, including under the Financial Services Act 2013 (FSA) and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) as disclosed in the article. AirAsia wishes to place on record that AirAsia is not in any way associated with i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd and hence, denounces any involvement whatsoever in the activities and/or conduct of i-Serve Online Mall Sdn bhd.

AirAsia is closely monitoring the developments and shall be conducting an internal investigation to ensure that no laws, regulations, or internal policies have been violated.

AirAsia practices a policy of not commenting on rumours or speculations, thus will not be providing any further comments on this ongoing investigation against i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd.