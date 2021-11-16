Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Media Statement: Statement on i-Serve Online Mall Affiliation

11/16/2021 | 11:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 November, 2021 - In response to the article on the Edge Markets on Tuesday in which the AirAsia brand is quoted, AirAsia wishes to clarify that AirAsia did not engage the service of i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd in the manner as described in the said article.

AirAsia takes note that the action taken by the regulatory bodies against i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd is for allegations of various offences, including under the Financial Services Act 2013 (FSA) and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) as disclosed in the article. AirAsia wishes to place on record that AirAsia is not in any way associated with i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd and hence, denounces any involvement whatsoever in the activities and/or conduct of i-Serve Online Mall Sdn bhd.

AirAsia is closely monitoring the developments and shall be conducting an internal investigation to ensure that no laws, regulations, or internal policies have been violated.

AirAsia practices a policy of not commenting on rumours or speculations, thus will not be providing any further comments on this ongoing investigation against i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
11/16MEDIA STATEMENT : Statement on i-Serve Online Mall Affiliation
PU
11/16AIRASIA BERHAD : Tune Protect and AirAsia first to launch Travel Protection to meet mandat..
PU
11/15AIRASIA BERHAD : Philippines partners with Celebrity Mom Cristine Reyes in promoting safe ..
PU
11/14AIRASIA BERHAD : Clarification of AirAsia X passengers as creditors and their entitlements
PU
11/14AIRASIA BERHAD : Resumes International Service with “Bangkok-Maldives” Book No..
PU
11/12AAV Announces Operational Returns for 3Q2021 Confident Baht 14 Billion Fundraising Plan..
PU
11/12Malaysia's AirAsia X creditors agree restructuring, Airbus orders cut
RE
11/12AirAsia destinations set to thrive during the holiday season
PU
11/12AIRASIA X WINS NEAR UNANIMOUS CREDIT : Zero gearing and substantially reduced cost base
PU
11/11Malaysia's AirAsia X creditors agree restructuring, Airbus orders cut
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 424 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2021 -2 388 M -572 M -572 M
Net Debt 2021 14 541 M 3 484 M 3 484 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 405 M 1 059 M 1 055 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1,13 MYR
Average target price 0,87 MYR
Spread / Average Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD27.68%1 077
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.40%27 030
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.17%21 624
AIR CHINA LIMITED-6.56%17 067
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.16.72%16 346
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.76%16 293