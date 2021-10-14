Travel Advisory : Thai AirAsia X (XJ) Offers Unlimited Flight Change Or Two-Year Valid Credit Account Option For Guests With Flights To/From Japan and South Korea

Bangkok, 15 October 2021 - Due to the prolonged travel restrictions and international border closures caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thai AirAsia X (airline code XJ), a Thailand based low cost long haul carrier, is offering updated alternate options with more flexibility for guests with flights booked and scheduled for travel from Thailand to Japan and South Korea within 31 December 2021.

To help minimise the inconvenience, options available for guests are detailed below:

Unlimited flight changes: Change to any new travel date up to 31 March 2022 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any change fee cost, fare difference may incur a charge, subject to seat availability and fare difference may incur a change (if have) ; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest's AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Thai AirAsia X (XJ) guests who choose to receive the Credit Account Option with the airline will have the value of their accounts increased by 10% so that every 100 THB in the account will be worth 110 THB. Credit accounts are valid for use on any domestic flights operated by Thai AirAsia (FD) immediately, and for booking future flights with Thai AirAsia X as well as other flights across the AirAsia Group, once international services resume.

Guests can use AVA, on support.airasia.com or airasia.com to make their selection.

The above guest information is only applicable for guests with flights on Thai AirAsia X who booked their flights directly online via airasia.com. For group bookings or those made through travel agents, guests are advised to refer to their respective booking agents for further assistance.

AirAsia assures that the safety and well-being of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies.

AirAsia is closely monitoring the global health situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@airasiaTH) and Facebook (facebook.com/airasiatravels.th) for the latest updates. Guests are also encouraged to check their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus for live updates.