  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
We are travel REDy Mission Accomplished: AirAsia Philippines COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

08/31/2021 | 01:22am EDT
'We fully understand the predicaments of a very small number of our staff who are not able to take the shot because of health and personal reasons. We will continue to monitor them and make sure that they get the vaccine when circumstances permit. As a matter of safety given the present high rate of infection, only those who have been vaccinated will be allowed to return to the office, and those who have not yet taken the shot are encouraged to work from home.' Isla added.

AirAsia Philippines' inoculation campaign was made successful through its partnership with various local government units.

A recent survey conducted by AirAsia Philippines revealed that a whopping 91.4% of the passengers feel more comfortable flying with fully vaccinated crew.

Safety of staff and guests is always the top priority for AirAsia, which was one of the first airlines worldwide to achieve the top 7/7 rating for being Covid-19 safe by the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com. All of the airlines in the Group are IOSA accredited which is the global benchmark for upholding the highest safety standards at all times. Furthermore, the airline has used the downtime in flying to implement robust procedures and innovations to make flying even safer and more hygienic than ever.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 793 M 913 M 913 M
Net income 2021 -1 951 M -470 M -470 M
Net Debt 2021 12 823 M 3 088 M 3 088 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 606 M 867 M 868 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,93 MYR
Average target price 0,69 MYR
Spread / Average Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD4.52%867
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.75%26 477
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.71%21 784
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.15%15 440
ANA HOLDINGS INC.16.84%11 308
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.2.33%11 151