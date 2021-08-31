We are travel REDy Mission Accomplished: AirAsia Philippines COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

'We fully understand the predicaments of a very small number of our staff who are not able to take the shot because of health and personal reasons. We will continue to monitor them and make sure that they get the vaccine when circumstances permit. As a matter of safety given the present high rate of infection, only those who have been vaccinated will be allowed to return to the office, and those who have not yet taken the shot are encouraged to work from home.' Isla added.

AirAsia Philippines' inoculation campaign was made successful through its partnership with various local government units.

A recent survey conducted by AirAsia Philippines revealed that a whopping 91.4% of the passengers feel more comfortable flying with fully vaccinated crew.

Safety of staff and guests is always the top priority for AirAsia, which was one of the first airlines worldwide to achieve the top 7/7 rating for being Covid-19 safe by the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com. All of the airlines in the Group are IOSA accredited which is the global benchmark for upholding the highest safety standards at all times. Furthermore, the airline has used the downtime in flying to implement robust procedures and innovations to make flying even safer and more hygienic than ever.