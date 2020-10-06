Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia X    AAX   MYL5238OO000

AIRASIA X

(AAX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AirAsia X : In bid to survive and restart, Malaysia's AirAsia X proposes major restructuring plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 08:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Air Asia planes prepare for take off at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The long-haul arm of Malaysia's flagship budget airline, AirAsia X Bhd (AAX), has proposed restructuring its debt and reducing its issued share capital to avoid liquidation and pave way for fresh capital, it said in a late bourse filing on Tuesday.

AAX said in a separate statement it is facing severe liquidity constraints to meet debt and other financial commitments and with no return to normalcy in sight, "an imminent default of contractual commitments will precipitate a potential liquidation of the airline."

A major debt restructuring and a renegotiation of its financial obligations, as well as revised level of operations, are pre-requisites for any raising of fresh equity and debt which will be required to restart the airline, it said.

The group is seeking to restructure approximately 63.5 billion ringgit (11.78 billion pounds) of debt and for any balance to be waived, the subsidiary of AirAsia Group Bhd said.

AAX said unaudited records as at June 30 show it had a deficit in shareholders' equity of 960 million ringgit, and its current liabilities of 3.38 billion ringgit exceeded current assets of 1.39 billion ringgit.

The group, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic as closed borders kept most of its planes grounded for months, also proposed reducing its issued share capital by 90% and consolidating every 10 existing ordinary shares into one share.

It has appointed board member Lee Kian Onn, a chartered accountant and former banker, as deputy chairman to lead the restructuring.

AAX's restructuring plan comes despite efforts taken to control costs, including grounding all scheduled flights, salary cuts and retrenchment across the group.

"To avoid a liquidation and to allow the airline to fly again, the only option is for AAX to undertake a group-wide debt and corporate restructuring and update its business model to survive and thrive in the long term," it added.

AAX's revised business plan involves route network rationalisation, aircraft fleet right-sizing, cost base overhaul and workforce optimisation to ensure a leaner and more sustainable business.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP -0.77% 0.645 End-of-day quote.-62.06%
AIRASIA X 10.00% 0.055 End-of-day quote.-64.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRASIA X
08:15aAIRASIA X : In bid to survive and restart, Malaysia's AirAsia X proposes major r..
RE
10/05AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia shuts Japan operations
RE
10/05AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia shuts Japan operations
RE
09/28AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia looks to lay off staff - Bernama
RE
09/16GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome Of Meeting
PU
09/07Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $602 million, to evaluate Japan operations
RE
09/07Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $602 mln, to evaluate Japan operations
RE
09/07Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $602 mln, to evaluate Japan operations
RE
09/06AIRASIA X : Claim filed in the High Court of Justice in the Business and Propert..
PU
09/04Malaysia's AirAsia X says lessor files $23 million claim for outstanding dues
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 068 M 498 M 498 M
Net income 2020 -877 M -211 M -211 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 228 M 54,9 M 55,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 364
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart AIRASIA X
Duration : Period :
AirAsia X Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA X
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,05 MYR
Last Close Price 0,06 MYR
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target -1,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benyamin bin Ismail Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nadda Buranasiri Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rafidah binti Aziz Senior Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Robert Littledale Chief Financial Officer
Soon Yee Ong Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA X-64.52%55
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.28%20 329
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.37%15 450
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.16%13 375
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.80%11 731
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-58.91%10 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group