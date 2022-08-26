Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia X
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAX   MYL5238OO000

AIRASIA X

(AAX)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-24
0.4850 MYR    0.00%
06:35aAirAsia parent posts narrow loss in Q2 as travel demand rebounds
RE
08/24AirAsia X announces strong business recovery Profit Before Tax of RM0.3 million excluding one-off provision
AQ
08/22AirAsia X Logs About $146 Million Loss in Fiscal Q4
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia parent posts narrow loss in Q2 as travel demand rebounds

08/26/2022 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of Capital A's AirAsia

(Reuters) - Capital A Bhd, parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, on Friday reported a narrower second-quarter operating loss, as travel demand in Southeast Asia began to rebound after pandemic-related rules eased.

The company said that its future looked positive, driven by momentum in sales and lifting of travel restrictions across the globe.

Capital A said it was taking all measures possible to return its grounded fleet back into service, with an estimate to have 160 operational aircraft by the end of 2022, and full operations by second quarter of 2023.

Capital A posted an operating loss of 491.3 million ringgit ($110.03 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of 792.2 million ringgit in the year-ago period.

The company last month reported its airline load factor, a measure of the percentage of seats filled, rose to 84% in the second quarter, akin to pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger numbers rose 633% from a year earlier, supported by growing domestic demand and the resumption of international travel in Southeast Asian countries. Cargo tonnage, however, fell 27% due to extended lockdowns in China.

Capital A has invested heavily in payments firm BigPay, logistics arm Teleport and mobile Super App to diversify its revenue sources.

The company said in June it was evaluating fundraising options for a planned U.S. listing, as it looks to shake off its classification as a financially distressed firm by Malaysia's stock exchange.

($1 = 4.4650 ringgit)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP -0.79% 0.625 End-of-day quote.-20.89%
AIRASIA X 0.00% 0.485 End-of-day quote.-25.38%
All news about AIRASIA X
06:35aAirAsia parent posts narrow loss in Q2 as travel demand rebounds
RE
08/24AirAsia X announces strong business recovery Profit Before Tax of RM0.3 million excludi..
AQ
08/22AirAsia X Logs About $146 Million Loss in Fiscal Q4
MT
08/19Malaysia Airports - Clarification On The Discontinuance Of Legal Proceedings With Airas..
AQ
08/19AirAsia X Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Ju..
CI
08/18TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING : Recurrent Related Party Transactions
PU
08/18AirAsia X Berhad Announces Change in Financial Year End from 30 June to 31 December
CI
08/15AIRASIA X : Material Litigation
PU
08/10AIRASIA X BERHAD : Material Litigation
PU
08/01PRACTICE NOTE 17 / GUIDANCE NOTE 3 : Monthly Announcement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA X
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 514 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2022 4,80 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 97,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 201 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 364
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart AIRASIA X
Duration : Period :
AirAsia X Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA X
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,49 MYR
Average target price 1,30 MYR
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Co-Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Benyamin bin Ismail Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert Littledale Chief Financial Officer
Mahmood Fawzy bin Muhiyiddin Chairman
Soon Yee Ong Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA X-25.38%45
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.62%24 917
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.02%21 694
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.81%18 470
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.21%14 333
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.38%14 255