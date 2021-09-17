AirAsia X aims for end-Oct creditor meetings as talks progress

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd
(AAX) has made "substantial progress" in months-long
talks with creditors as it aims to convene meetings with them to
vote on a restructuring scheme by the end of October, its chief
executive said.
Benyamin Ismail told Reuters in a telephone interview that
negotiations with lessors, planemaker Airbus SE and
service providers had progressed, but declined to share details.
The airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group, also
hopes to complete talks with potential investors for its
recapitalisation by the end of the year.
"We plan to raise funding in December and get that completed
as soon as possible," Benyamin said, declining to reveal details
about the potential investors.
Benyamin said talks with creditors were in the final stages
and all had indicated they want to see the airline proceed with
its restructuring.
There were no objections to a proposal to move engine maker
Rolls-Royce Group into the same classification as most other
creditors, he added.
The airline said in a stock exchange filing that "final
negotiations are still ongoing, particularly with respect to
commercial arrangements going forward".
In a court document filed on Monday, AAX said negotiations
were still afoot but "various letters of undertaking have been
secured" from creditors.
Many lessors have already struck other agreements with
Southeast Asian airlines to take back planes early or reduce
rates, at least temporarily, to help them survive the plunge in
air travel caused by pandemic.
"Drafts of the lock up agreements and term sheets were sent
to the lessors on (May 18). The lessors are presently in the
process of reviewing them," AAX said.
The airline told the court it has received signed letters of
undertaking from three large creditors to support and vote for
the scheme, namely Honeywell International, Bridgestone Aircraft
Tire Company and Sky High I Leasing Company.
AAX proposed last October to restructure 64.15 billion
ringgit ($15.43 billion) of debt, drawing objections from more
than a dozen creditors, many of them lessors.
Airbus, the airline's biggest creditor, filed an
affidavit in December https://www.reuters.com/article/us-airasia-x-lawsuit-airbus-exclusive-idUSKBN28W0JK
saying it stands to lose more than $5 billion worth of orders
if the scheme goes through. It declined to comment on the
restructuring process.
This week, the court granted AAX an extension https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/court-grants-malaysias-airasia-x-extension-hold-creditors-meeting-by-march-2021-09-15
to hold its creditors meetings by March next year, when a
restraining order https://www.reuters.com/article/airasia-x-restructuring-idCNL2N2O00AA
preventing creditors from filing fresh lawsuits against the
airline expires.
Shukor Yusof, head of Malaysia-based aviation consultancy
Endau Analytics, said AAX's low-cost, long-haul model was no
longer sustainable due to the pandemic.
"Creditors, including lessors and Airbus, understandably
don't want to see the airline fall as they stand to lose a lot.
The decision to work with AirAsia X to restructure is to salvage
whatever they can," he said.
($1=4.1570 ringgit)
(
Reporting by Liz Lee
Editing by Lincoln Feast and Mark Potter)