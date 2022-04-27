Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia X Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAX   MYL5238OO000

AIRASIA X BERHAD

(AAX)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-25
0.5850 MYR    0.00%
03:23aTata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India
RE
04/22AirAsia X Resumes Weekly Flights to South Korea, India
MT
04/20TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Recurrent Related Party Transactions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

04/27/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Air India airlines branding at a park in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Tata Group-owned Air India has proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low cost carrier AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline, according to an application with India's competition commission.

The autos-to-steel conglomerate bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal, regaining ownership of what used to be India's flagship carrier after nearly 70 years.

Tata Sons has an 83.67% stake in AirAsia India.

"This was on expected lines as it makes no sense for the Tata Group to own stakes in separate airlines," said Vinamra Longani, head of operations at Sarin & Co, a law firm specialising in aircraft leasing and finance.

"The Tata Group has embarked on what will go down in history as possibly one of the most challenging airline realignment or turnarounds."

While Air India has lucrative landing slots, Tata faces an uphill task to upgrade the airline's aging fleet and turn around its financials and service levels.

"The proposed combination will not lead to any change in the competitive landscape or cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India," according to the application https://www.cci.gov.in/sites/default/files/notice_order_summary_doc/C-2022-04-922.pdf with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The CCI application is the first move by Tata to integrate its airline businesses, which also include Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines, and AirAsia India, which it operates with Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD 2.17% 0.705 End-of-day quote.-10.76%
AIRASIA X BERHAD 0.00% 0.585 End-of-day quote.-10.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.18% 5740.02 Real-time Quote.-7.24%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -0.36% 5.48 Delayed Quote.10.22%
All news about AIRASIA X BERHAD
03:23aTata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India
RE
04/22AirAsia X Resumes Weekly Flights to South Korea, India
MT
04/20TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING : Recurrent Related Party Transactions
PU
04/08Airbus cuts A330 orders, claws back Russia deliveries
RE
04/07AIRASIA X BERHAD : Multiple Proposals
PU
04/07AirAsia X Expands Flights to South Korea, India
MT
04/04AIRASIA X BERHAD : Multiple Proposals
PU
04/01PRACTICE NOTE 17 / GUIDANCE NOTE 3 : Monthly Announcement
PU
03/31Airasia X Berhad Announces Resignation of Nadda Buranasiri as Group Chief Executive Off..
CI
03/24AIRASIA X BERHAD : Multiple Proposals
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA X BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 514 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2022 4,80 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 117x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 243 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 364
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart AIRASIA X BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia X Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA X BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,59 MYR
Average target price 1,30 MYR
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benyamin bin Ismail Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nadda Buranasiri Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert Littledale Chief Financial Officer
Rafidah binti Aziz Senior Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Soon Yee Ong Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA X BERHAD-10.00%56
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.22%27 612
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.57%17 505
AIR CHINA LIMITED-4.04%17 265
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.60%16 761
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%15 138