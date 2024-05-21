May 21 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has hired Airbnb veteran Krishna Rao as its first finance chief, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Airbnb, Inc.
Equities
ABNB
US0090661010
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|144.7 USD
|-1.13%
|-1.22%
|+6.44%
|07:57pm
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+6.57%
|92.92B
|+30.65%
|470B
|+32.82%
|276B
|+4.30%
|135B
|+30.50%
|94.76B
|+62.65%
|61.13B
|+13.77%
|46.6B
|+25.78%
|38.08B
|-0.03%
|35.74B
|+12.22%
|29.13B
