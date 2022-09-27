Airbnb : An update on our progress to net zero

At Airbnb, we believe that everyone has a responsibility to help achieve a stable climate and that businesses play a key role. Last year, we committed to a goal of operating as a net zero company by 2030-reducing our corporate greenhouse gas emissions* in line with our science-based targets, and using high-quality, nature-based solutions to address our residual emissions. Today, we are sharing an update on our progress and new steps we are taking to help reach our net zero goal.

Highlights from the first year of our net zero commitment, as detailed in our sustainability update, include:

Setting emissions reduction goals to meet our target: We have set near term emissions reductions targets, which have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.**

Measuring our footprint: We are measuring our corporate emissions and progress toward our reduction targets. From 2019 to 2021, our emissions declined meaningfully as a result of renewable energy purchases, pandemic-related reductions in spending, and reducing business travel and employee-related emissions driven by the move to hybrid and remote work, among other factors.

Renewable energy for offices: We have achieved 100 percent renewable energy in our global offices, fulfilling a commitment we made in 2020. We are now matching our office electricity use with 100 percent renewable energy purchases.

Reducing Scope 3 emissions: We've launched our new Airbnb Supplier Sustainability Program to help our vendors implement or maintain their own emissions reductions plans. This will help us address the largest source of our Scope 3 corporate emissions.***

Investing in nature: We continue investing in nature-based solutions that will help protect the natural world. Additionally, we are founding participants in the LEAF Coalition, a public-private initiative that has mobilized $1 billion in corporate and government commitments to fight tropical deforestation.

These efforts build on prior work, including piloting ways to help our Hosts switch to renewables, creating educationalresources to help them host more sustainably, and providing localized tips for how to be a responsible and sustainable traveler.

We have partnered closely with sustainability leaders to inform our work, including Elizabeth Sturcken, managing director of the net zero program at the Environmental Defense Fund.

"Airbnb just raised the bar for climate leadership. By engaging suppliers, Airbnb is reaching the bulk of where corporate emissions originate. In addition, the breakthrough LEAF Coalition is charting the path forward for global forest protection. We are excited the company is taking significant steps to reach net zero by 2030."

Elizabeth Sturcken, managing director of the net zero program at the Environmental Defense Fund

We will continue working with our global community of Hosts and guests, and other climate and sustainability experts, and look forward to sharing more about these plans in the future

Read our corporate sustainability update here.