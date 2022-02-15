Log in
Airbnb Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

02/15/2022 | 04:06pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9657/airbnb-q4-2021-earnings-call/. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (866) 813-9403 or (226) 828-7578 using conference ID: 110169.

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home. It has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301482917.html

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
